Dad tries to teach baby girl Zulu while living in Germany

The Dlaminis are a South African family living in Germany and are trying to teach their child to be bilingual.

Experts say that repetition, learning together, and playing games using the language are all helpful when teaching your child a new language. One father who paired humour and the need to educate his daughter in understanding one of her mother tongues left an impression on us. Wandile Hadessa Dlamini is a digital creator focusing on family content on his social media accounts. Recently, he has committed to teaching his one-year-old isiZulu so that she can communicate in his mother tongue (while also impressing Gogo or Ma Dlamini).

Watch him attempt to teach her how to greet in isiZulu

His hilarious approach to teaching his baby girl isiZulu leaves us in stitches. It's the old-school disappointment of a teacher when you are not getting it that is classically amusing. Like most little girls, this baby has her father wrapped tightly around her finger. Despite the humour, teaching kids how to speak different languages is best done from a young age, and as we can see, she is getting there; it may take some consistency and a playful approach. If you are teaching your little ones new languages, try implementing some of these approaches to learning: Make fun flashcards - make them colourful and exciting to capture their interest.

Label everything in the house for older kids who can read.

One person, one language - one parent commits to speaking the native language, and the other communicates in a different language.

Keep up the narrative; saying aloud what you are doing can be a great learning tool.

Watch as she has a go at the South African Anthem

