Chocolate lover? Prepare your wallets for record-high prices

A perfect storm of weather-related crop failures and supply chain disruptions has sent global cocoa prices soaring. This means that the cost of chocolate and other cocoa-based treats is likely to rise sharply.

Chocolate lovers in South Africa are about to feel the pinch.

The crisis is centred in West Africa, which produces a staggering 75% of the world's cocoa. Severe weather conditions have devastated crops in top-producing countries like Ivory Coast and Ghana, leading to a critical shortage of cocoa beans.



As a result, cocoa prices have skyrocketed to record-breaking levels. This price volatility is expected to persist, keeping demand for chocolate in check, reports BusinessTech.



For South African consumers, the impact will be felt in the coming months. Chocolate prices are likely to rise, making this beloved treat a luxury for many.



As the world grapples with the challenges of climate change, supply chain disruptions, and price volatility, consumers can expect to feel the effects in their wallets.