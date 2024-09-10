Video: Apartment hunting and you realise people are untidy
Updated | By East Coast Radio
When you are browsing online and find a place that needs a cleaner...
Generally, when you rent your property, you ensure everything is neat to attract potential renters. Every renter (that we know of) would find an untidy place less than appealing.
There is the property agent over and above the owner, and the current renter is expected to keep the rental neat for potential buyers or renters. Property agents sometimes bring a cleaner to clean up and a staging person to dress the apartment or home.
These extras help ensure you lock in a buyer or renter, and they are also a great motivation behind the price of the rental or sale.
We came across a South African who was perusing the Property 24 site, only to find something shocking.
The background track on the video uploaded to social media made us believe that the TikToker saw a ghost or something creepy when looking through the photos.
But it was quite the opposite.
The apartment was advertised for R7,500 but each room looked untidy. The kitchen looked messy, with everything out of place, and dishes in the sink. There was no care or decorum in the photographs and it didn't meet the standards that one expects when looking at rentals on Property 24.
Check out some of the comments:
- "Sometimes I wish they had a comment section on property 24 because I have so many thoughts on so many different properties."
- "I blame the agents. They could have prepared the tenant or even go as far and cleaning up the place if they were really serious about renting out the place."
- "My ex used to live in these apartments, his was soooooo CLEAN!!!!! That whenever we saw other units online/ we go into someone else’s unit we couldn’t believe that it’s in the same block as his."
Interestingly enough, since this video was posted, we noticed that the listing had been removed from Property 24.
Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.
@gomom174 Really??? 😭😳#property24 #appartmenttour ♬ Creepy, scary, horror, synth, tension - Sound Production Gin
Image Courtesy of TikTok
Carol Ofori an hour ago
