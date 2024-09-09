Are video games played to escape reality?
As a society, we often want to escape reality and use video games, social media, and virtual reality as a means of escapism.
Playing video games has long been a hobby; since its inception, it has become an activity many people use to escape reality.
Of course, some people play video games to play video games, but for the most part, video games are used as a portal to dwell in a space that allows you to forget perhaps all the stresses that come with our real lives.
It is easy to judge those consumed by a simulated reality, but if we delve deeper, we will realise that this is just a form of escapism.
Geek Insider says: "Video games have always been a gateway to alternate realities, a chance to don a new persona and experience worlds often beyond our wildest imagination. They offer an escape from the mundane and a ticket to adventures that can be exhilarating, terrifying, and sometimes even enlightening."
A TikTok video from 2020 gave some insight into why gamers game.
Please note that the song in the video contains profanity and is not for sensitive viewers.
@gaming This is a mood 😔 @guy.man #foryou #fyp #foryoupage #gaming #gamelancer ♬ 7 Years (Remix) - Sik World
People have become accustomed to using their smart devices as escapism. Video games are not the sole source of reality for some; social media and digital consumption also serve as a counter-reality.
Gaming can be a therapeutic means of dealing with stress, but it can turn into a problem if the person using it becomes addicted to it. It has pros and cons, but we would like to highlight that everything in life works best in balance.
If we overindulge in playing games or delving into the digital world, then the other areas of our lives will become neglected, and that is when things go off-balance.
