Are video games played to escape reality?

Playing video games has long been a hobby; since its inception, it has become an activity many people use to escape reality.

Of course, some people play video games to play video games, but for the most part, video games are used as a portal to dwell in a space that allows you to forget perhaps all the stresses that come with our real lives.

It is easy to judge those consumed by a simulated reality, but if we delve deeper, we will realise that this is just a form of escapism.

Geek Insider says: "Video games have always been a gateway to alternate realities, a chance to don a new persona and experience worlds often beyond our wildest imagination. They offer an escape from the mundane and a ticket to adventures that can be exhilarating, terrifying, and sometimes even enlightening."