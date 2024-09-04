Expat shares how he rented an old man in Japan
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
A service in Japan allows people to rent an old man for companionship; you get to choose what type of man you prefer.
A service in Japan allows people to rent an old man for companionship; you get to choose what type of man you prefer.
We're used to living in a world where renting involves cars, homes, services, etc. These appear ordinary, but renting out an old man sounds peculiar.
An American man, Nick Lange, the CEO of Everpost, a company that helps provide clients with better post-production for their videos, is on a mission to buy a house in Japan.
Lange is in Japan searching for a house and has been sharing his experience on social media. He highlighted the price of rent in Japan, the beauty and kindness of people in Sendai, and, most interestingly, how you can rent an old man.
Nick shared a video showing how you can rent an old man in Japan by visiting Ossan Rental's website and choosing the man you prefer.
You can rent a cultural old man, a kind old man, or even a snuggly old man. The website offers a range of old men, some with profile pictures and others with anime characters.
For 1000 Japanese Yen (R124.00) per hour, you can rent an old man for companionship. This service helps people who are struggling with loneliness and mental health issues.
Watch his experience with the old man he chose - courtesy of Instagram.
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
Expat shares how he rented an old man in Japan
A service in Japan allows people to rent an old man for companionship; y...Stacey & J Sbu 7 hours ago
-
Three people on SA roads who are making people smile
We could all learn something from these guys; a road worker and two traf...Danny Guselli 9 hours ago