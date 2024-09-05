Always be careful when your camera is on for meetings

More than two and a half years later, videos like this still make us laugh out loud.

More than two and a half years later, videos like this still make us laugh out loud.

Even though many South African companies have migrated back to the office full-time or have adopted a hybrid working style, many local and abroad companies have chosen to remain operating with their work-from-home setups. It produces happier employees, and another benefit is the cost-effectiveness it offers both companies and employees. The work-from-home setup has produced relatable content videos with people sharing things from their perspective. From kids outing their fathers working without pants to pets slurping water exceptionally loudly, there have been a host of funny videos shared by employees and companies online.

Read more: Flexible work hours and salaries create shift in the workforce

A video that caught our attention caused much confusion for people online. It showed a woman, who is said to be the boss working from home, on a video call with her employees, who were all seated in a boardroom at the office. The woman was so focused on sharing what she had to say in the meeting that she didn't notice or perhaps ignored that her son was next to her, showing funny faces to the camera. The joys of working from home with the kids... Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.

People were left confused because it looked like a skit. Many companies have been sharing videos of their employees doing the unthinkable during work video calls, but it's all a ruse to gain more views. It seems this mom didn't know that the camera that was on for the meeting was on her second screen and she was looking at her laptop screen. Her son, who probably didn't know the camera was on, made silly faces at her second-screen camera, which amused her co-workers and employees back at the office.

Image Courtesy of TikTok