Usher shares advice for new dad Justin Bieber

"Love and just enjoy this moment. Savour these moments. Between the first and the third months, oh my God, these are magic moments," he told E! News.

"I'm very, very happy for him," the 45-year-old said in an interview this week. He also shared some advice for the couple.

Usher is excited for them, with the father of four telling E! News that he wishes them nothing but the best.

R&B superstar Usher has some words of wisdom for new parents Hailey and Justin Bieber. The famous couple welcomed a baby boy named Jack Blues on August 23.

Usher children

Usher and his wife, Jenn Goicoechea-Raymond, have two children - Sovereign Bo and Sire Castrello. Sovereign turns four on September 29, while Sire turns three a few days later.

The 'SOS' singer has two older children - Usher 'Cinco' Raymond V (16) and Naviyd Ely (15) - with ex-wife Tameka Foster.

Despite his busy schedule, Usher tries to spend a lot of time with his children on the weekends.

"Of course, every day, I try to talk to them before bedtime. They can come in on Friday, and we have time on Saturday and Sunday," he told E! News.

Usher also opened up about what it is like raising teenage boys in an interview with LEVEL magazine earlier this year.

"Respect and honour. I enforce code of conduct. SeeI don’t care if my kids don’t like me. I want them to love me. Most of the time, I’m not giving them what they want. They‘re angry because I might be a little bit harder than my mom or my wife... While I can give them love, I should also be able to give them discipline. I tell them you have to be just as alright with no as you are with yes. Also, no matter how big they get they are never going to be stronger than me," he said.

The singer did not grow up with a father figure in the house but did get to know his dad before he died.

"I did not have a relationship with my father at all. I didn’t know him my entire life, and he was passing around the same time my son was due to be born. So it was bittersweet. I was very happy to be welcoming my first child who would take my name. I’m the fourth; my son would be the fifth. You have this lineage and also this almost-reincarnation thing. It was a very difficult and pleasant moment at the same time. But life is that. Up and down. Good and bad. Tumultuous and triumphant at the same time, ya know," he added.