'SOS' - Victoria Monét releases new song with Usher

Victoria Monét and R&B superstar Usher have a new sizzling hot song. The duo released their steamy duet 'SOS' on Tuesday.

'SOS', which stands for 'Sex on Sight', is their first-ever collaboration.

"IT’S OUT!!! Go listen to our song SOS (Sex On Sight) right now…it’s urgent!" Victoria wrote on Instagram. Both Usher and Victoria are listed as co-writers on the track.

"I am way too sexy to be alone / Wanna show you what type of time that I’m on / Want you to come / Send me your ETA," Victoria sings in the seductive lyrics.

The 35-year-old was one of several female singers who paid tribute to Usher at the 2024 BET Awards in June. She can't believe she's now on a song with the "legend himself".

"Usher!! Thank you for blessing SOS with your magic and finding the time to vibe in the midst of your SOLD OUT #PPF TOUR!" she captioned a video of them celebrating the song's release day.

R&B fans gave 'SOS' a big thumbs-up online.

"Victoria is bringing back baby-making R&B music, not that I will be participating, but I’m happy for the lovers out there," one person wrote on YouTube.

Another user commented: "This is for ADULTS!!! Wheewwww babies will be MADE!"