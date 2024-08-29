'SOS' - Victoria Monét releases new song with Usher
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
Listen to Usher and Victoria Monét's new song 'SOS'. It's urgent!
Listen to Usher and Victoria Monét's new song 'SOS'. It's urgent!
Victoria Monét and R&B superstar Usher have a new sizzling hot song. The duo released their steamy duet 'SOS' on Tuesday.
'SOS', which stands for 'Sex on Sight', is their first-ever collaboration.
"IT’S OUT!!! Go listen to our song SOS (Sex On Sight) right now…it’s urgent!" Victoria wrote on Instagram. Both Usher and Victoria are listed as co-writers on the track.
"I am way too sexy to be alone / Wanna show you what type of time that I’m on / Want you to come / Send me your ETA," Victoria sings in the seductive lyrics.
The 35-year-old was one of several female singers who paid tribute to Usher at the 2024 BET Awards in June. She can't believe she's now on a song with the "legend himself".
"Usher!! Thank you for blessing SOS with your magic and finding the time to vibe in the midst of your SOLD OUT #PPF TOUR!" she captioned a video of them celebrating the song's release day.
R&B fans gave 'SOS' a big thumbs-up online.
"Victoria is bringing back baby-making R&B music, not that I will be participating, but I’m happy for the lovers out there," one person wrote on YouTube.
Another user commented: "This is for ADULTS!!! Wheewwww babies will be MADE!"
ALSO READ: Rolling Stone magazine names greatest R&B songs, including Usher's 'U Don't Have to Call'
Victoria Monét On My Mama
Victoria gained international fame in 2023 after releasing her hit song, 'On My Mama'. The single was the third track from her debut studio album, 'Jaguar II'.
Victoria won 'Best R&B Album' at the 2024 Grammys, hosted by South African comedian Trevor Noah. She also scooped the 'Best New Artist' and 'Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical' trophies.
Victoria is hoping to add more awards to her mantelpiece next month. 'On My Mama' is nominated for 'Best R&B' at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).
She is up against Tyla's 'Water', SZA's 'Snooze', Muni Long's 'Made for Me', and 'Lifeline' by Alicia Keys. Usher is also nominated in the category. His song, 'Good Good', featuring Summer Walker and 21 Savage, also received a nod.
The VMAs will take place in New York City on September 10.
Listen to Victoria and Usher's new song below. WARNING: The song includes seductive lyrics, which may not be suitable for children.
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Main image credit: YouTube/Victoria Monét
Show's Stories
-
How did Whoopi Goldberg get the name 'Whoopi'?
If anything, we can trust and believe that Whoopi Goldberg always speaks...Carol Ofori 11 minutes ago
-
Singer receives death threats for returning puppy
British pop singer Lily Allen has shared that after much deliberation sh...Carol Ofori 25 minutes ago