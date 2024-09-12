Livin' on a prayer! Jon Bon Jovi prevents woman from jumping off bridge

American singer-songwriter Jon Bon Jovi is being hailed a hero after talking a woman out of jumping off a bridge in Nashville.

The 'Livin' on a Prayer' hitmaker was shooting a video on the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge on Tuesday when he spotted the unidentified woman.

Several people walked past the woman, unaware that she is in crisis, before the 62-year-old singer approaches her.

He speaks to her and convinces her to step off the ledge and back onto the bridge.

A surveillance video from the scene shows Bon Jovi, whose real name is John Francis Bongiovi Jr, and another woman helping her back to safety. He then hugs her.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department praised the singer for his actions.



"A shout out to @jonbonjovi & his team for helping a woman on the Seigenthaler Ped Bridge Tue night. Bon Jovi helped persuade her to come off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety," the department said on its official X (Twitter) page.

The post included a quote from Chief John Drake. "It takes all of us to help keep each other safe," he said.

The department also shared the surveillance video. However, YouTube removed it for "violating" its community guidelines. on Bon Jovi greatest rock star in the world and now hero.