 Livin' on a prayer! Jon Bon Jovi prevents woman from jumping off bridge
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Livin' on a prayer! Jon Bon Jovi prevents woman from jumping off bridge

Updated | By Tamlyn Canham

''It takes all of us to help keep each other safe' - Jon Bon Jovi is receiving praise for helping a woman in crisis - possibly saving her life...

Jon Bon Jovi
Jon Bon Jovi/ Instagram (@jonbonjovi)

American singer-songwriter Jon Bon Jovi is being hailed a hero after talking a woman out of jumping off a bridge in Nashville. 

The 'Livin' on a Prayer' hitmaker was shooting a video on the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge on Tuesday when he spotted the unidentified woman. 

Several people walked past the woman, unaware that she is in crisis, before the 62-year-old singer approaches her. 

He speaks to her and convinces her to step off the ledge and back onto the bridge. 

A surveillance video from the scene shows Bon Jovi, whose real name is John Francis Bongiovi Jr, and another woman helping her back to safety. He then hugs her. 

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department praised the singer for his actions. 

"A shout out to @jonbonjovi & his team for helping a woman on the Seigenthaler Ped Bridge Tue night. Bon Jovi helped persuade her to come off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety," the department said on its official X (Twitter) page.

The post included a quote from Chief John Drake. "It takes all of us to help keep each other safe," he said. 

The department also shared the surveillance video. However, YouTube removed it for "violating" its community guidelines. on Bon Jovi greatest rock star in the world and now hero.

ALSO READ: Jon Bon Jovi shares which song encapsulates his life currently

ALSO READ: Another one! Tyla wins 'Best Afrobeats' award at 2024 MTV VMAs

Bon Jovi was reportedly shooting the video for his song, 'The People's House', at the time. 

The singer has not commented on the incident. His fans are applauding him for his selfless act. "Thankful to see what you did in Nashville yesterday. From everyone who has struggled, thank you," a woman wrote on Instagram.

A second person wrote: "Boy, you do it all! Good job yesterday!"

X users were also impressed.  "Jon Bon Jovi saved a woman from a suicide attempt. This man has such a big heart.  Thank you, Jon, for being exactly as you are." one person shared

Another user said: "Absolutely love this guy & his compassion towards people. My hero not only as a musician but as a human being. Hope this lady is doing a lot better."


Jon Bon Jovi truly is a rockstar! 

MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO:

Depression Music Video Mental Health Job Bon Jovi

Are you suffering from depression? You can contact the following organisations for support: 

  • Suicide Crisis Line: 0800 567 567.
  • Cipla Mental Health Line: 0800 4567 789 or WhatsApp 076 88 22 775. 
  • Destiny Helpline for Youth & Students: 0800 41 42 43.
  • ADHD Helpline: 0800 55 44 33.
  • Department of Social Development Substance Abuse Line 24hr helpline: 0800 12 13 14 or SMS 32312.

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

Main image credit: Instagram/@jonbonjovi

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.