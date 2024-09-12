Livin' on a prayer! Jon Bon Jovi prevents woman from jumping off bridge
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
''It takes all of us to help keep each other safe' - Jon Bon Jovi is receiving praise for helping a woman in crisis - possibly saving her life...
American singer-songwriter Jon Bon Jovi is being hailed a hero after talking a woman out of jumping off a bridge in Nashville.
The 'Livin' on a Prayer' hitmaker was shooting a video on the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge on Tuesday when he spotted the unidentified woman.
Several people walked past the woman, unaware that she is in crisis, before the 62-year-old singer approaches her.
He speaks to her and convinces her to step off the ledge and back onto the bridge.
A surveillance video from the scene shows Bon Jovi, whose real name is John Francis Bongiovi Jr, and another woman helping her back to safety. He then hugs her.
The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department praised the singer for his actions.
"A shout out to @jonbonjovi & his team for helping a woman on the Seigenthaler Ped Bridge Tue night. Bon Jovi helped persuade her to come off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety," the department said on its official X (Twitter) page.
The post included a quote from Chief John Drake. "It takes all of us to help keep each other safe," he said.
The department also shared the surveillance video. However, YouTube removed it for "violating" its community guidelines. on Bon Jovi greatest rock star in the world and now hero.
Bon Jovi was reportedly shooting the video for his song, 'The People's House', at the time.
The singer has not commented on the incident. His fans are applauding him for his selfless act. "Thankful to see what you did in Nashville yesterday. From everyone who has struggled, thank you," a woman wrote on Instagram.
A second person wrote: "Boy, you do it all! Good job yesterday!"
X users were also impressed. "Jon Bon Jovi saved a woman from a suicide attempt. This man has such a big heart. Thank you, Jon, for being exactly as you are." one person shared.
Another user said: "Absolutely love this guy & his compassion towards people. My hero not only as a musician but as a human being. Hope this lady is doing a lot better."
Jon Bon Jovi truly is a rockstar!
Rock icon Jon Bon Jovi could be seen on camera helping persuade a woman to step off the ledge of a bridge in Nashville.— Lilian Chan (@bestgug) September 12, 2024
He then heroically hoists her up over the railing and embraces her
Nashville PD Chief John Drake applauding the actions of him pic.twitter.com/JblddPjlW3
Main image credit: Instagram/@jonbonjovi
