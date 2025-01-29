Flavor Flav defends Selena Gomez: 'That woman is so brave'

The rapper praises "brave" Selena Gomez for standing up for her beliefs after she spoke out about America's immigration raids.

Flavor Flav is showing Selena Gomez some love after the 'Single Soon' hitmaker received backlash for speaking out against Donald Trump's mass deportations. "Team Selena Gomez. Again. That woman is always so brave to share her truth... and so many are quick to bully her," he wrote on X.

Team Selena Gomez. Again. That woman is always so brave to share her truth,,, and so many are quick to bully her. — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) January 28, 2025

Gomez was attacked online after sharing an emotional video of herself crying over the multiple raids and deportations taking place in America. The Trump administration is cracking down on undocumented immigrants in America. The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has been permitted to arrest people at schools, hospitals, and churches. Hundreds of 'illegal immigrants' have been arrested and deported since Trump was officially sworn in as president on January 20. Videos of raids have gone viral online, with scores of people sharing their opinions. Gomez took to Instagram Stories to express her sadness about what was happening. "I just want to say that I'm so sorry. All my people are getting attacked. The children – I don't understand. I'm so sorry, I wish I could do something for the kids. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise," she said. The 32-year-old captioned her video with a Mexican flag emoji.

Selena Gomez shares new Instagram story crying amid the deportation of Mexicans:



“I’m so sorry. All my people are getting attacked. The children, I don’t understand. I wish I could do something.” pic.twitter.com/9H7ojMhpCN — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 27, 2025

Gomez's paternal grandparents are from Mexico. They emigrated to Texas in the 1970s where she was later born. In Netflix's 2019 documentary, 'Living Undocumented', the singer opened up about her Mexican heritage. She also co-produced the documentary. "In the 1970s, my aunt crossed the border from Mexico to the United States hidden in the back of a truck. My grandparents followed, and my father was born in Texas soon after. In 1992, I was born a U.S. citizen thanks to their bravery and sacrifice. Over the past four decades, members of my family have worked hard to gain United States citizenship," she wrote in an October 2019 article featured in TIME magazine. Gomez added that she fears for people in similar situations. "Immigration is a divisive political issue. It’s the subject of endless arguments and countless news stories. But immigration goes beyond politics and headlines. It is a human issue, affecting real people, dismantling real lives. How we deal with it speaks to our humanity, our empathy, our compassion. How we treat our fellow human beings defines who we are."

The documentary follows the lives of eight illegal immigrant families living in the United States during the Trump administration. It’s currently streaming on Netflix pic.twitter.com/XxKfqt56ia — ً (@americanreqiuem) January 27, 2025

However, some people in America, including MAGA supporters don't feel the same way. They took to social media to slam Gomez over her emotional video. "She can spare me the tears. Ridiculous woman," one man wrote on X. Another X user said: "OMG, this is simply pathetic! What is that stupid trend to record yourself crying?" US politician Sam Parker also slammed her video and called for her to be deported. "Selena Gomez picked illegals over America b/c she's the 3rd gen descendent of Mexican illegals who received citizenship in the '87 Amnesty. She has an entitlement attitude toward America, like her illegal g'parents. Maybe Selena should be deported, too?" he wrote on X. She deleted the video. "Apparently, it is not OK to show empathy for people," the 'Emilia Pérez' star wrote. Gomez also responded to Parker's tweets. "Oh Mr. Parker, Mr. Parker. Thanks for the laugh and the threat.”

Selena Gomez responds to former US Senate candidate Sam Parker after he said she should be deported:



“Thanks for the laugh and the threat.” pic.twitter.com/IssRpmVtXO — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 28, 2025