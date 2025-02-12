Talent agency drops Kanye West after latest antics

Kanye West's recent controversial behaviour is costing him dearly.

Following a series of disturbing tweets, the rapper's talent agency, 33 & West, will no longer represent him.

Shortly after parading his near-naked wife, Bianca Censori, West came under fire for antisemitic and misogynistic tweets.

Not only did he heap praise on Adolf Hitler in one post, but he also described himself as a Nazi. Additionally, he advertised $20 (about R386) t-shirts featuring black swastikas on his yeezy.com website.

The 'Can't Tell Me Nothing' rapper defended disgraced rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who is currently in prison for charges related to sex trafficking.

"FREE PUFF," the Yeezy founder wrote in one X post. Diddy was formerly known as Puff Daddy.

"PUFF WE LOVE YOU," he added in another post.

West was unapologetic for his comments: "I can say whatever the f**k I wanna say forever."

Apparently not, because the e-commerce platform Shopify has since shut down the website. Ye's X account has also been deactivated.

Music agent Daniel McCartney shared a statement on Instagram Stories denouncing his behaviour.

"Effective immediately, I'm no longer representing YE (F/K/A Kanye West) due to his harmful and hateful remarks that myself nor 33 & West can stand for," he wrote.