Talent agency drops Kanye West after latest antics
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
Effective immediately! Ye's "harmful and hateful remarks" are catching up to him.
Kanye West's recent controversial behaviour is costing him dearly.
Following a series of disturbing tweets, the rapper's talent agency, 33 & West, will no longer represent him.
Shortly after parading his near-naked wife, Bianca Censori, West came under fire for antisemitic and misogynistic tweets.
Not only did he heap praise on Adolf Hitler in one post, but he also described himself as a Nazi. Additionally, he advertised $20 (about R386) t-shirts featuring black swastikas on his yeezy.com website.
The 'Can't Tell Me Nothing' rapper defended disgraced rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who is currently in prison for charges related to sex trafficking.
"FREE PUFF," the Yeezy founder wrote in one X post. Diddy was formerly known as Puff Daddy.
"PUFF WE LOVE YOU," he added in another post.
West was unapologetic for his comments: "I can say whatever the f**k I wanna say forever."
Apparently not, because the e-commerce platform Shopify has since shut down the website. Ye's X account has also been deactivated.
Music agent Daniel McCartney shared a statement on Instagram Stories denouncing his behaviour.
"Effective immediately, I'm no longer representing YE (F/K/A Kanye West) due to his harmful and hateful remarks that myself nor 33 & West can stand for," he wrote.
Kanye West has been dropped by his talent agent:— Pop Base (@PopBase) February 11, 2025
“Effective immediately, I'm no longer representing YE (F/K/A Kanye West) due to his harmful and hateful remarks that myself nor 33 & West can stand for." pic.twitter.com/5NreRNTrWY
West is unlikely to be fazed by the decision of the Los Angeles-based talent agency.
In 2022, he was dropped by talent agency CAA for similar reasons. Adidas also cut ties with West for his antisemitic remarks in October 2022.
Balenciaga, Vogue, and several other brands also distanced themselves from him. West rose from the ashes despite the backlash and continued to court controversy.
Social media users are concerned about the rapper's mental well-being, saying the rapper needs an evaluation.
"You all need to get that man the help he needs for real," one X user commented.
A second wrote, "Can't say I didn't see this coming. Hopefully, this is the wake-up call he needs."
The fact that Britney Spears got more hate for dancing in her living room than Kanye West supporting Hitler and openly admitting that he’s a nazi is insane btw pic.twitter.com/RpRLgyAXUE— santaspears (@santaspearsy2k) February 10, 2025
