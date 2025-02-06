Bianca Censori’s nude awakening

Bianca Censori arrived at the Grammys dressed, left barely clothed, and broke the internet – but not the law.

Bianca Censori arrived at the Grammys dressed, left barely clothed, and broke the internet – but not the law.

Bianca Censori just shook the 2025 Grammys like a fashion earthquake. Her red carpet appearance had jaws dropping, cameras flashing, and social media spiralling – but legally? There’s nothing to see here, folks. The 30-year-old architect-turned-muse arrived at the Crypto.com Arena alongside Kanye West (47) in sleek, all-black outfits. Then, like the plot twist in a telenovela, Censori shed her feathery black coat, revealing a near-transparent mini-dress that left very little to the imagination.

Check out the insane moment here. The outfit (or lack thereof) sparked instant controversy. The barely-there dress exposed her breasts and private areas, leading some to question whether it violated Grammy dress code rules.



According to The Independent, CBS has enforced strict wardrobe guidelines since 2013, explicitly banning exposed private parts from being broadcast. Despite the internet’s collective shock, TMZ reports that Los Angeles police confirmed no official complaints were filed. Also, since the Grammys is a private event, no legal case can be made.

Legal expert Andrea Oguntula told Page Six, “While Bianca’s outfit undoubtedly pushed boundaries, California’s indecent exposure laws require intentional public exposure with the aim to offend or arouse. Given that, criminal charges are highly unlikely.” Still, the internet had thoughts. Some fans were concerned about the influence it may have had on younger viewers, while others speculated that West had orchestrated the whole thing. One X user lamented, “Bianca Censori had degrees and a real career before Kanye, and now she’s walking around naked. So sad.”

ALSO READ: A venomous snake found hiding in the toilet

What’s even crazier is that later that same night, Censori rocked a second scandalous outfit at the afterparty – a sheer black bodysuit – sealing her reputation as the queen of controversial fashion.

Whether you see this as fashion-forward or just plain shocking, one thing’s for sure: Bianca Censori knows how to keep people talking.

East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner / ECR Images