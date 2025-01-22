 Kanye West's daughter made him "love music again"
Kanye West's daughter made him "love music again"

Updated | By Music Reporter

Ye is back in the studio with his daughter, North, and loving every minute of it.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West/ Instagram (@kimkardashian), YouTube/Kanye West

Kanye West is working on a new music project, and it is an extra special family affair. 

The rapper is laying down some beats for his daughter North West's upcoming debut album. North announced her plans to pursue music in 2024.

The then 10-year-old told attendees at her father's 'Vultures 2' listening party that she planned to release an album called 'Elementary School Dropout'.

The name is a play on Kanye's Grammy Award-winning debut album, 'The College Dropout'. 

North's album appears to be moving forward. Kanye took to Instagram this week to share a picture of North sitting in front of a keyboard. 

"This little girl made me love music again," he wrote. 

North is a big fan of her dad's music, so it only makes sense that the rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021, would guide her on her first big music project. 

"She asked me to make beats for her I got back on the ASR Chopped up beats for her album and chopped every beats with my bare hand for BULLY," Kanye added. 

Kanye shares North with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. The former couple has three other children together: Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. 

Unlike her siblings, who usually avoid the public eye, North is very comfortable in front of the camera. She regularly posts fun TikTok videos with her mom Kim. 

North also made a cameo in the music video for Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign's song, 'Talking/Once Again', where she delivers a verse.

"I love it here/ We gonna take over the year for another year/It's your bestie, Miss, Miss Westie/ Don't tryna test me/ It's gonna get messy/ It's gonna get messy/ Just, just bless me, bless me/ It's your bestie, Miss, Miss Westie," she rap/sings. 

North was super busy in 2024 – well, for an 11-year-old anyway. She made her Hollywood Bowl debut in May after being cast as a young Simba in Disney's 'The Lion King' live concert, which was held to celebrate the film's 30th anniversary. 

There is no release date for North's album, but the tween could share new music in 2025.

If daddy Kanye West approves, of course! 

Main image credit: Instagram/@ye, YouTube /Kanye West

