Kanye West's daughter made him "love music again"

Kanye West is working on a new music project, and it is an extra special family affair.

The rapper is laying down some beats for his daughter North West's upcoming debut album. North announced her plans to pursue music in 2024.

The then 10-year-old told attendees at her father's 'Vultures 2' listening party that she planned to release an album called 'Elementary School Dropout'.

The name is a play on Kanye's Grammy Award-winning debut album, 'The College Dropout'.

North's album appears to be moving forward. Kanye took to Instagram this week to share a picture of North sitting in front of a keyboard.

"This little girl made me love music again," he wrote.

North is a big fan of her dad's music, so it only makes sense that the rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021, would guide her on her first big music project.

"She asked me to make beats for her I got back on the ASR Chopped up beats for her album and chopped every beats with my bare hand for BULLY," Kanye added.