Surprise! Paris Hilton reveals she welcomed a baby via surrogate

"Our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy," she said.

According to PEOPLE, the baby is a boy. Paris told the publication that it has always been her dream to be a mother.

"You are already loved beyond words," the socialite caption a picture of her baby's hand.

Paris Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, have welcomed their first child together. The 41-year-old made the surprise announcement on Tuesday.

More From East Coast Radio

Paris and Carter tied the knot in a lavish Los Angeles ceremony in 2021. The hotel heiress said she wanted to enjoy her first year of marriage before starting a family.

Her mother, Kathy Hilton, revealed last year that the couple was struggling to conceive. “It breaks my heart because I know she's trying and trying and I always say, 'Just relax.' So many people, they struggle and it doesn't just happen like that," she told E! news.

But Paris, who has previously opened up about her IVF treatment, denied Kathy's claims that they were struggling to conceive.

"I have tons of embryos that are waiting, we've been stocking up on a lot of them. My advice is to do IVF, you'll find the right person, but I wouldn't just depend on that. I'm lucky I found my perfect half to do that with," the Love Rush perfume founder told TMZ.



Paris started the IVF process during the pandemic.

"We started going and doing it like a few months in because the world was shut down. We knew we wanted to start a family, and I was like, 'This is perfect timing. Usually I'm on a plane 250 days out of the year, and let's just get all of the eggs stocked and ready,' and we have tons of them just waiting," she told the publication.

ALSO READ: Lupita Nyong'o remembers Hugh Masekela: 'I am so glad our paths crossed'