WATCH: Prince William plays rugby on S.Africa climate prize

The heir to the British throne took to the field at a school in Cape Town's underprivileged township of Ocean View, established under the apartheid regime for people forcibly removed from areas reserved for whites.

Youngsters from the area take part in a rugby training programme established in 2014 by former England rugby player, Jason Leonard. The 2003 World Cup-winning prop accompanied William to the school, a statement from Kensington Palace said.

William earlier met environmentalists from Africa and Southeast Asia in Cape Town for an Earthshot Prize climate leaders youth programme that started Monday, the statement added.

The programme brings together 120 people aged between 18 and 35 who are working on climate action and sustainability.

The centrepiece of the prince's visit is the announcement of five winners for the annual Earthshot Prize for solutions to environmental problems such as climate change, air pollution and biodiversity loss.

Each winner receives one million pounds ($1.3 million).

It is the fourth year the awards are being handed out, with previous ceremonies in Singapore last year, Boston in 2022 and London in 2021.

It is William's first official visit to South Africa since 2010 when he travelled to the country with his brother, Prince Harry.

William is without his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, who is recovering from cancer.