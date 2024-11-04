Rachel Kolisi talks healing after announcing divorce

Rachel Kolisi on healing after announcing divorce
Updated | By Poelano Malema
"[I'm] fully committed to my healing journey."
"[I'm] fully committed to my healing journey."
Rachel Kolisi is on a healing journey following the announcement of her divorce.
The mother of two took to social media to share her experience.
"This is so hard," she wrote.
Rachel thanked all the people who have shown her support since she made the announcement.
"I have genuinely been overwhelmed by kindness and love and I’m so grateful," she wrote on IG.
The former marketing and events coordinator spoke about healing.
"Fully committed to my healing journey. Peace is my portion," she wrote.
READ: South Africa 'shattered' by divorce of rugby star Kolisi
The Springbok captain and his wife announced their divorce after eight years of marriage.
The news of their divorce broke the internet, with many expressing their disappointment.
The two got married in 2016 in a lavish wedding.
They have two children together; Nicholas, who was born in 2015, and their daughter Keziah, was born in 2017.
The couple also adopted Siya's younger siblings, Liyema and Liphelo, after their mother died.
READ: South Africa reacts: Heartbreak as Siya and Rachel Kolisi call it quits
Image courtesy of Instagram.
