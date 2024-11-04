Rachel Kolisi talks healing after announcing divorce

Rachel Kolisi is on a healing journey following the announcement of her divorce.

The mother of two took to social media to share her experience.

"This is so hard," she wrote.

Rachel thanked all the people who have shown her support since she made the announcement.

"I have genuinely been overwhelmed by kindness and love and I’m so grateful," she wrote on IG.

The former marketing and events coordinator spoke about healing.

"Fully committed to my healing journey. Peace is my portion," she wrote.

