In South Africa, Prince William announces support for ranger

The five-year Ranger Welfare and Standards Initiative is set to provide 10,000 rangers with affordable insurance cover, a statement from the palace said.





"These people do far more than protect wildlife. They are educators. They are community supporters. And they help regulate the sustainable use of natural resources," William said in a speech.





According to a report from the International Ranger Federation, only 38 percent of rangers have access to life insurance while less than 60 percent have adequate health and safety training.





"We cannot protect our planet without a well-supported workforce," William said. "That is why I am proud to announce... a new life insurance product specifically designed for rangers across Africa."





The programme was developed by the Game Rangers Association of Africa as well as the prince's Royal Foundation and Tusk Trust, a British conservation organisation.





