Lalla Hirayama urges women to get pap smears after scare

The institute says CIN 3 is not cancer . However, it can become cancer if not treated. It may also spread to other normal tissue if it goes untreated.

According to the National Health Institute of America, CIN 3 is "a cervical biopsy finding that means severely abnormal cells were found on the surface of the cervix".

When the test results came back Lalla was shocked to learn that she had cervical intraepithelial neoplasia 3, also known as CIN 3.

"Of course, I said yes, and thank goodness I did!" she said.

Dr Van Waart offered to do one for her and Lalla agreed.

"I recently went to see Dr Van Waart in Stellies for something I was researching. Toward the end, he asked when last I had a my general gynecological checkups. It had been a while. A couple years to be honest. Not good," she said.

Lalla admits that "it had been a while" since she got one, but decided to get it done after a gynaecologist encouraged her to do so.

"Ladies, if you haven’t gone for your PAP smear recently, please don’t leave it for too long."

The TV presenter, who previously opened up about her PCOS struggles , captioned a picture of herself sitting in a hospital bed: "I know this could have just been a private thing. Maybe something to be embarrassed about. But I choose not to be. So, I wanted to share."

Lalla Hirayama is sharing awareness about the importance of getting a pap smear after a recent health scare.

Lalla says she wishes women had an introductory instruction manual for their bodies.

"Even though I am very focused on PCOS and hormonal health, I was not as focused on cervical health. I knew I needed it to have a regular PAP smear but not entirely sure why and how it worked... Over the years there’s so much troubleshooting I’ve had to figure out, through doctors, traditional ideologies and my own feelings on what my body needs."

The 36-year-old says being diagnosed with CIN3 was scary, but she is already on the road to recovery.

"I’m on the other side and my biopsy results are good. A few large lesions but the margins where it was cut and burned were good so in 6 months I’ll need to test to make double sure. Even though I am a big believer of natural medicine, I am grateful for modern medicine too. There is a place for it," she said.

Lalla also praised her doctor for being "so comforting" throughout the process and easing her fears while expressing the importance of getting surgery.

"Grateful for this body that has seen me through this rollercoaster life. I’ve put it through so much and she’s still here for me."



Dozens of Lalla's followers, including Karishma Ramdev, Denise Zimba, Gina Myers, and Refilwe Modiselle, applauded her for sharing her story.

"Thank you for this share! Authentic life and divine experience. Glad you ok! Very enlightening … NOW GO AHEAD AND HAVE A BABY PLEASE! You will make an incredible mama," Denise commented.

Refilwe revealed that she had a health scare of her own in 2024.

"I also wrote about this earlier this year baby…. Also had a cervical cancer scare but I think mine was less I think it was CN1, so caught extremely early & had a biopsy colposcopy. It is scary but thankful for amazing gynaes," she said.

Refilwe assured Lalla that there is nothing to be embarrassed about.

"... because for as long as we are woman, we are at a higher level of sensitivity. It’s just that as kids we aren’t taught the actual seriousness of taking extra note of such things."





Gina added that Lalla's story was yet another reminder that you never know what a person is going through.

"Sharing experiences can help change a persons life. (I think you have done this for many). Regular PAPs and self health. Mental and physical health is so important."

If Lala's story can inspire just one woman to get a pap smear then sharing her experience was well worth it!

Disclaimer: Health-related information provided in this article is not a substitute for medical advice and should not be used to diagnose or treat health problems. It is always advisable to consult with your doctor on any health-related issues.