Meghan Trainor can't smile properly due to "too much botox"

Meghan Trainor says she can't smile anymore after going overboard with Botox.

The 30-year-old shared a Botox warning to her "fellow girlies" in their 30s on her 'Workin’ On It' podcast, which she hosts with her brother Ryan Trainor and her husband Daryl Sabara.

"I got too much Botox, and I need help. I messed up," she said. "I've had Botox like a handful of times... just on my forehead."

The 'Lips Are Movin' singer says someone then told her about a procedure known as a 'lip flip'.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, "a lip flip is a nonsurgical procedure that makes your lips appear fuller. Your healthcare provider injects botulinum toxin into the corners of your mouth (oral commissures) and the edges of your lips (vermillion border)".

The most popular brand of botulinum toxin is Botox. Meghan says she decided to give the 'lip flip' a try.

"Someone convinced me with my little lips that if you did a lip flip, you put filler right above your upper lip, that you could have a beautiful flip on your upper lip. And I could have one for the first time in my whole 30 years of living. It was not true," she said.

The singer says her face hurts when she smiles.

"I cannot smile anymore. Look, this is as big as I can smile," she said on the podcast while trying her best to smile.

An Instagram user took to the comments section of a clip shared from the podcast to clarify the difference between a lip flip and lip filler.

"These are two entirely different treatments! What the lovely Meghan is describing is a lip flip, which involves Botox targeting the muscle around the lips. This relaxes the muscle, creating a subtle 'lip show' (a slightly more visible upper lip) without adding fullness. Don’t worry—this effect wears off fairly quickly, depending on the dose her injector used," the Instagram user wrote.