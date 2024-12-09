Katie Holmes slams latest rumour about Tom Cruise and Suri
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
Stop making stuff up! Katie Holmes is gatvol of lies being spread about her teenage daughter.
Katie Holmes is setting the record straight about a rumour involving her daughter, Suri, and her father, Tom Cruise.
The Dawson's Creek actress rarely speaks publicly about her daughter or her ex-husband. However, she felt the need to speak up after a publication claimed that Suri was now rolling in the dough thanks to a trust fund Cruise set up years ago.
According to one report, Suri's trust fund was allegedly activated when she turned 18 earlier this year. A source told the Daily Mail that the teenager has access to a "substantial" trust fund.
"It is part of the divorce agreement that Tom Cruise's trust fund be made available to daughter Suri when she turns 18, and it is indeed substantial," the mole claimed.
Holmes and Cruise tied the knot in November 2006, several months after Suri was born. They called it quits six years later, with several reports suggesting that Cruise's Scientology beliefs played a role in the split.
The 'Mission: Impossible' actor is said to have an estranged relationship with his daughter, who has ditched his last name. He was noticeably missing from her high school graduation a few months ago.
He was instead pictured at a Taylor Swift concert in London.
Despite the father and daughter pair not being photographed together in years, Cruise reportedly kept up with his child support payments throughout her childhood.
However, Holmes has decided to clarify that he has not made Suri an overnight millionaire.
The 45-year-old wrote on Instagram that the trust fund claims were "completely false. "Daily Mail, you can stop making stuff up."
She added in the caption: "Enough."
Social media users praised Holmes for speaking out.
"So sorry, Katie. It’s sad that people will do anything for money. You’re an outstanding mom! Wish people had more respect. Leave these kids alone," one of her followers commented.
Another follower added: "I’m so proud of you for calling them out. I love you to the moon!"
A third person said: "We all know it's fake news. Katie, you are an extraordinary person and you have our full support."
Suri Cruise ❣️, daughter of actors Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise. Where did time go?#SuriCruise pic.twitter.com/Q66cV9ScsT— PopQ (@PopQculture) December 4, 2024
