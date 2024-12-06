Amber Heard expecting baby number two

Amber Heard has shared a major life update. The 'Aquaman' star has confirmed that she is expecting her second child.

A spokesperson for the actress told People magazine that the soon-to-be mom of two is excited to welcome a new addition to her family.

Heard is already a mom to three-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige.

"It is still quite early in the pregnancy," the spokesperson said. "Amber is delighted both for herself and Oonagh Paige.”

The rep revealed no further details about the pregnancy, including the baby's father. The identity of Heard's first child's father is also a mystery. She reportedly welcomed Oonagh via surrogate.

The actress revealed in an Instagram post in July 2021 that she welcomed Oonagh on her "own terms".

"Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way," she wrote three months after her daughter was born.

Heard, who has previously been linked to Elon Musk and Johnny Depp, added that she hoped that society would one day accept that not everyone needs or wants a ring to have a crib.

"My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life," she wrote.

A few weeks later, she shared another picture of Oonagh and herself.

"I’m just the mom and the dad. She’s the boss," she wrote.