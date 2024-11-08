Victoria Beckham's mini-me daughter is her biggest fan

Harper Seven, 13, doesn't have a public social media page, but she is already becoming a beauty influencer...

Victoria Beckham's daughter, Harper Seven, proves the apple doesn't fall from the tree; at least as far as fashion and beauty is concerned. The 13-year-old is turning into quite the influencer, and she doesn't even have her own social media pages. Victoria shared a video of Harper trying out her new beauty products on Instagram. Victoria Beckham Beauty released four new luxury hand creams, and Harper was the first to try them out. The teen didn't say much in the video, but she was clearly impressed. "What an absolutely beautiful young girl Harper is. Mum & Dad should be very proud," one of Victoria's followers wrote.

Earlier this week, Harper, whose father is former Manchester United football star David Beckham, shared a makeup tutorial on Victoria's TikTok page. She was getting ready to attend a red carpet event with her mom, AKA Posh Spice. "#HarperSeven gets ready for the @Harper’s BAZAAR Women of the Year awards using @Victoria Beckham Beauty Lip Liner and Posh Gloss in Ice," the former Spice Girls star wrote.

Victoria was recognised at the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards. In a sweet mother-daughter moment, Harper presented her with her 'Entrepreneur of the Year' prize. "The winner is someone I have always looked up to. She’s built an incredible business from the ground up and has shown me the value of working hard, dreaming big and setting my standards. She’s taught me so much about what it takes to succeed. But above all else she’s taught me to always be kind and, even though she has a million things to do, she rarely misses school," Harper said. "Tonight, I am so proud to present the 'Entrepreneur Of The Year' award to a truly inspiring woman who means the world to me, my amazing mummy, Victoria Beckham.” Victoria was beaming with pride as she took to the stage. "Harper, I am so, so proud of you. Getting up on stage in front of a room full of people is scary and you did it with such poise and such elegance. I am so proud of the young lady you have become. You keep me grounded and inspire me every day," the 50-year-old said.

Before the ceremony started, Harper and Beckham walked the red carpet in matching silk looks. An Instagram user wrote about their stylish looks, "Your girl is blossoming into a beautiful and confident young lady."