Mariah Carey declares the start of the festive season

Mariah Carey has officially started the festive season with another epic 'It's Time' video.

Every year, the 'Queen of Christmas' and her fans patiently wait for Halloween to end on October 31 so they can countdown to the most wonderful time of the year.

The 55-year-old shares a video of herself either defrosting on Halloween or emerging in the aftermath.

This time, she dressed up as Morticia Addams from the 'Addams Family'. Mariah is seen doing the Tango in full black before the clock strikes midnight - signally it is time to get into the holiday spirit.

"Morticia Carey you ate that down," one Instagram user commented. Another added: "Y’all heard the Queen of Christmas, she said ITS TIMEEEEEEE!!!"