It's time! Mariah Carey declares the start of the festive season

Updated | By Tamlyn Canham

'I was waiting ALL DAY for this!' Mariah Carey releases her annual 'It's Time' video 

Mariah Carey dressed for Halloween and Christmas-min.png
Mariah Carey/ Instagram (@mariahcarey)

Mariah Carey has officially started the festive season with another epic 'It's Time' video. 

Every year, the 'Queen of Christmas' and her fans patiently wait for Halloween to end on October 31 so they can countdown to the most wonderful time of the year.

The 55-year-old shares a video of herself either defrosting on Halloween or emerging in the aftermath.

This time, she dressed up as Morticia Addams from the 'Addams Family'. Mariah is seen doing the Tango in full black before the clock strikes midnight - signally it is time to get into the holiday spirit. 

"Morticia Carey you ate that down," one Instagram user commented. Another added: "Y’all heard the Queen of Christmas, she said ITS TIMEEEEEEE!!!"

Halloween Christmas Mariah Carey All I Want For Christmas Is You

Mariah is gearing up for another epic season. Her 1994 hit, 'All I Want For Christmas Is You', will get major airplay in stores and on just about every radio station, taking it back to #1 yet again. 

The 'Heartbreaker' singer will also embark on her 'Mariah Carey's Christmas Time' tour, starting November 6. 

As if that wasn't enough. Mariah is also releasing a new collection of Christmas ornaments, snow globes, and stockings. 

Did we mention her Christmas Barbie is also making a comeback this festive season?

Do your thing, Queen of Christmas! 

Main image credit: Instagram/Mariah Carey

