Celebrities get dressed up for Halloween 2024

Updated | By Tamlyn Canham

These celebrities went all out for Halloween this year...

Lucy Hale and Halle Berry dress up for Halloween
Lucy Hale and Halle Berry/ Instagram (Halle Berry, Lucy Hale)

Celebrities never miss an opportunity to dress up, and Halloween is no different. A-list stars, including Halle Berry, Anne Hathaway, and Lizzo, pulled out all the stops to for the perfect costume. 

From Jessica Rabbit to Trinity from 'The Matrix', these celebrities mean business. 

Here's a look at some of the best-dressed looks. 

Halle Berry

Halle Berry channelled her inner witch in this sexy look, complete with a black cat. "No need for tricks when me and my little black kitty are the treat!" she said. 

Anne Hathaway

The 'Princess Diaries' star dressed up as a scary version of New York's Statue of Liberty. Some thought her look was a nod to 'Monster High'. 

"🎃 🖤 Boo York City 👻 🗽," she wrote on Instagram. One fan teased: "You could haunt me any day or night."

Lizzo

Lizzo rocked several looks this Halloween. First, she dressed up as the 'South Park' version of herself. Then, she painted herself red to dress up as a blue-haired bunny called 'Hunny Bunny'. And finally, she turned herself into a life-sized credit card to show that her "face card" never declines". Smart!

Lucy Hale

'Pretty Little Liars' actress Lucy Hale opted for a very cutesy, very demure Halloween outfit. Lucy and her two dogs wore matching onesies.

Sophie Turner

'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner dressed up as Trinity from 'The Matrix'. 'Red or blue pill," she asked. 

Halle and Chloe Bailey 

Sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey both choose sexy Halloween outfits for 2024. "I present to you… Jessica Rabbit," Chloe captioned a picture of herself dressed up as the animated character. 

Halle chose to pay homage to one of the most iconic movie scenes in history. She wore the iconic bikini Halle Berry wore in the James Bond movie, 'Die Another Day'.

Selena Gomez

The 'Wizards of Waverly Place' star recreated a character from one of her favourite children's novels, 'Alice in Wonderland'. Selena even got her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, to join the fun by dressing up as the 'Mad Hatter'.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner's 'Barbarella' Halloween outfit got a big thumbs up from fans. "Ate once again," one Instagram user commented.

And then there was Somizi...

Main image credit: Instagram/Lucy Hale, Halle Berry)

