Stop dusting off your Christmas decorations! Mariah Carey says it's not time yet

If you've been to a mall recently, you may have encountered Christmas displays and decorations.

We get it; there are only 83 days left until Christmas, but Mariah Carey is here to remind us that it is not yet time to get into the festive spirit.

The singer has become the face of the festive season thanks to the continuous success of her 1994 song, 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'.

She has been declared the 'Queen of Christmas' over the years and has basically taken over Santa Claus' job. The 55-year-old does not deliver presents on Christmas Eve, but gets people hyped for the silly season like no one else can, including that jolly old man Santa.

Mariah famously kicks off the holiday season by declaring, "It's time." She usually does this on November 1—one day after Halloween—and the last time we checked, it was still October 3.

The 'Dreamlover' hitmaker shared a hilarious video on Instagram this week showing her sitting on a private plane. The pilot made an exciting announcement.

"This is your Captain speaking. Welcome aboard, Mariah. We are headed to the North Pole," he says in the video.

Mariah is quick to shut him down. "Not yet! Sorry. They always rush me."

Despite the Grammy Award winner's PSA, her fans, including Kris Jenner, are eagerly counting down the days to Christmas.

"I can’t wait!!!!!!!!! 😍😍😍🎄🎄🎄," Kris commented on her video.

“Not yet” has begun!!! I can’t wait for this years “It’s tiiiiiime” video!!! 🤩" one of her followers wrote.



A third person wrote: "Every store I go to has Christmas out. NOT YET!!!"