Foo Fighters star welcomes baby outside of marriage - 'I love my wife'

Foo Fighters musician Dave Grohl is at the centre of a cheating scandal. The 'Monkey Wrench' hitmaker has issued a public confession and apology to his wife, Jordyn Blum, and their children.

He shared a shocking post on Instagram revealing that he welcomed a newborn daughter outside of his marriage.

"I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her," he wrote.

The 55-year-old continued: "I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We are grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved as we move forward together."