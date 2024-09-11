Foo Fighters star welcomes baby outside of marriage - 'I love my wife'
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
Dave Grohl is working to regain his wife and children's trust after having a baby with another woman...
Foo Fighters musician Dave Grohl is at the centre of a cheating scandal. The 'Monkey Wrench' hitmaker has issued a public confession and apology to his wife, Jordyn Blum, and their children.
He shared a shocking post on Instagram revealing that he welcomed a newborn daughter outside of his marriage.
"I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her," he wrote.
The 55-year-old continued: "I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We are grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved as we move forward together."
Dave Grohl missed a trick not opening this statement with “I've got another confession to make” pic.twitter.com/n00umERYRe— Elliot Mitchell (@elliot_mitchell) September 10, 2024
Dave Grohl's wife Jordyn Blum
Dave and his wife Jordyn met at a bar in California in 2001. "You’re my future ex-wife," he joked.
They tied the knot in 2003 and welcomed their first child in 2006, Violet Maye Grohl. The 18-year-old reportedly deactivated her Instagram page amid her father's affair scandal.
Dave and Jordyn's second child, Harper Willow Grohl, was born in 2009, followed by Ophelia Saint Grohl in 2014. It's unclear who the mother of Dave's new baby is.
Dave was previously married to Michigan photographer Jennifer Leigh Youngblood. They married in 1994 and divorced in 1997 due to alleged infidelity.
News of Dave's cheating comes two months after he was spotted at a Wimbledon match. The couple were pictured laughing while watching a women's singles match in July.
They also walked the 2024 Grammys red carpet with all three of their children in February.
ALSO READ: 'Found Our Way': MiCasa releases new single
Dave Grohl and wife Jordyn Blum appeared happy on Wimbledon date 2 months before he fathered baby with mistress https://t.co/UDVMfACHQ0 pic.twitter.com/ABVL2C8z1w— Page Six (@PageSix) September 10, 2024
Main image credit: Instagram (@davestruestories)
