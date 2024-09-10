Linkin Park fans react to new lead singer Emily Armstrong

Chester Bennington's son, Jaime Bennington, says Linkin Park has "quietly erased" his legacy by replacing him with a new singer.

American singer-songwriter Emily Armstrong was announced as the band's new lead vocalist last week - seven years after Chester lost his battle with depression.

"You have betrayed the trust loaned to you by decades of fans and supporting human beings including myself. We trusted you to be the bigger, better person. To be the change. Because you promised us that was your intention. Now you’re just senile and tone-deaf. Insane," Jaime wrote on his Instagram Story, as per screenshots shared by Variety.

While many fans were initially open to the idea, Emily's past returned to haunt her. Like Jaimie, some Linkin Park fans discovered that Emily had alleged ties to the religion of Scientology.

There were also claims she supported 'That 70's Show' star Danny Masterson during a court appearance. The actor was sentenced to 30 years in prison for rape in September 2023.

"I was fine with her until I found out she’s big into Scientology and a close friend with Danny Masterson. That she actually went to court each day in support of him. Disrespectful to Chester and the pain that he put into his songs. No thank you!" one Instagram user wrote.

Another fan commented: "For transparency I would love for you to address the situation with Scientology and Danny. If all of that is true (I read the articles), I cannot support your decision to welcome her into the family. I don't care that she's female, I know she will never replace Chester, but I cannot support someone who supports Scientology or Danny. That would be so disrespectful to Chester."