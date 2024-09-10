Linkin Park fans react to new lead singer Emily Armstrong
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
Emily Armstrong has been announced as Linkin Park's new lead vocalist and she has some big shoes to fill...
Chester Bennington's son, Jaime Bennington, says Linkin Park has "quietly erased" his legacy by replacing him with a new singer.
American singer-songwriter Emily Armstrong was announced as the band's new lead vocalist last week - seven years after Chester lost his battle with depression.
"You have betrayed the trust loaned to you by decades of fans and supporting human beings including myself. We trusted you to be the bigger, better person. To be the change. Because you promised us that was your intention. Now you’re just senile and tone-deaf. Insane," Jaime wrote on his Instagram Story, as per screenshots shared by Variety.
While many fans were initially open to the idea, Emily's past returned to haunt her. Like Jaimie, some Linkin Park fans discovered that Emily had alleged ties to the religion of Scientology.
There were also claims she supported 'That 70's Show' star Danny Masterson during a court appearance. The actor was sentenced to 30 years in prison for rape in September 2023.
"I was fine with her until I found out she’s big into Scientology and a close friend with Danny Masterson. That she actually went to court each day in support of him. Disrespectful to Chester and the pain that he put into his songs. No thank you!" one Instagram user wrote.
Another fan commented: "For transparency I would love for you to address the situation with Scientology and Danny. If all of that is true (I read the articles), I cannot support your decision to welcome her into the family. I don't care that she's female, I know she will never replace Chester, but I cannot support someone who supports Scientology or Danny. That would be so disrespectful to Chester."
Emily released a statement to set the record straight about her support for Danny.
"Several years ago, I was asked to support someone I considered a friend at a court appearance, and went to one early hearing as an observer. Soon after, I realised I shouldn't have. I always try to see the good in people, and I misjudged him. I have never spoken with him since," she wrote.
The new Linkin Park singer stressed that she does not support women abuse.
"To say it as clearly as possible: I do not condone abuse or violence against women, and I empathise with the victims of these crimes."
Emily Armstrong, new vocalist of Linkin Park, has released a statement in regards to her past support of Danny Masterson. pic.twitter.com/yQoZYYrVnl— State of the Scene (@SOTSPodcast) September 7, 2024
Linkin Park's current lineup consists of original members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Phoenix, and Joe Hahn. Emily joins alongside recently added drummer and co-vocalist Colin Brittain.
The band is gearing up to release its first album since 2017, 'FROM ZERO', which will debut in November.
“Before LINKIN PARK, our first band name was Xero. This album title refers to both this humble beginning and the journey we’re currently undertaking. Sonically and emotionally, it is about past, present, and future—embracing our signature sound, but new and full of life. It was made with a deep appreciation for our new and longtime bandmates, our friends, our family, and our fans. We are proud of what LINKIN PARK has become over the years, and excited about the journey ahead," Mike said.
Many Linkin Park fans have welcomed Emily's addition. "It's not a replacement; it's the beginning of a new era... Linkin Park rises from the ashes," one wrote on Instagram.
Another fan commented: "Can you imagine that all the members of the band always wanted to continue making music, but they they had to stop making it just because of Chester's death? It was pretty obvious that if they want to continue, they need someone in the band to be singer, and they find it in Emily. I'm glad you guys are back to begin a new Linkin Park era. Chester would be proud. He'll never be forgotten."
Emily joined the band for their first live performance together in Los Angeles a few days ago. She sang several of their hits, including 'Numb' and 'In the End'.
Watch her performance below.
Main image credit: YouTube/Linkin Park
