'Found Our Way': MiCasa releases new music





MiCasa has new music out. The band took to social media over the weekend to share the exciting news of their latest release. The song is called, 'Found Our Way'. "It’s finally here fam… a song very special to us and one we can’t wait for you to hear… Found Our Way is OUT NOW on all your favourite streaming platforms 📢.This is just the beginning 😉 We hope you enjoy it," the band announced on IG. READ: Proudly South African! Floyd Mayweather dances to MiCasa "I love it," wrote Minnie Dlamini.

Other comments: Ooooooh it’s sooo good! ANOTHER MI CASA BANGER.

You guys never disappoint in making such a fresh sound.. this song can be played in all radio stations, adverts, social media tracks etc.

But why does this song make me feel like I’m about meet my husband like a summer movie rom-com😂🔥🙌. Never misses !! So good.

The band said they have worked on the single for almost three years.

"We can’t wait for you to hear this one … 🤞We have been working on this release for close to 3 years." "We feel excited, as always we feel nervous to see what you guys think but as for us WE LOVE IT! If you want to be one of the first to hear it comment “Found Our Way” and we will send you the link ❤️All our love. Mi Casa," JSomething wrote on Instagram before the release. READ: J'Something chats to Sky Tshabalala about MiCasa's new release

In July, lead singer J'Something performed the Portugal national anthem at the Springbok match against Portugal. J'Something, whose real name is Joao da Fonseca, serenaded thousands of fans at the Toyota Stadium. He described the moment as 'unbelievable'. "An unforgettable, unexplainable and most certainly unbelievable moment in time for me. What an honour. Love and light," he captioned the video he posted on Instagram on Thursday, 25 July. "IN THIS MOMENT I thought of all the sacrifices my mother made and all the hard decisions she had to make. In this moment I thought of how I had to leave my brothers side. In this moment I thought of my wife and our family that we’ve built," he wrote on Instagram. He also added that the moment reminded him of the time he played rugby as a young man. "In this moment I thought of all the rugby games I played at school and friends I made through the sport. In this moment I thought of how much I love the fact that life has given me time in these two countries that have shaped me into the man I am today. "In this moment I thought of how much I love South Africa and Portugal. In this moment I thought of how blessed I am. Honored. Words just aren’t enough. Love and light" he added.

