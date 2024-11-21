Report: Ellen DeGeneres moves to England after Trump's win

Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia De Rossi, have packed their bags and moved across the pond for a fresh start in a new country.

According to The Wrap, the former talk show host has moved her family to England and plans to sell their California home, leaving no clear plans for a return to America.

The publication states that Ellen has moved to the UK following Donald Trump's presidential win. Ellen, who is considered an icon in the LGBTQIA+ community, publicly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris during the elections.

"There’s nothing more powerful than a woman whose time has come!! I can’t wait for @KamalaHarris to be our next president," she wrote on Instagram.

Ellen and Portia have allegedly settled down in the idyllic Cotswolds countryside.