Report: Ellen DeGeneres moves to England after Trump's win
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia De Rossi, have packed their bags and moved across the pond for a fresh start in a new country.
According to The Wrap, the former talk show host has moved her family to England and plans to sell their California home, leaving no clear plans for a return to America.
The publication states that Ellen has moved to the UK following Donald Trump's presidential win. Ellen, who is considered an icon in the LGBTQIA+ community, publicly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris during the elections.
"There’s nothing more powerful than a woman whose time has come!! I can’t wait for @KamalaHarris to be our next president," she wrote on Instagram.
Ellen and Portia have allegedly settled down in the idyllic Cotswolds countryside.
While Trump's victory was allegedly the main reason for the big move, The Wrap reports that Ellen's departure from show business also played a part.
'The Ellen Show' aired its last episode in June 2022 after 19 seasons following claims that the set was a toxic workplace. The 66-year-old was also accused of being mean.
She opened up about the drama during her 2024 farewell standup show, 'Ellen's Last Stand... Up'. Parts of the tour were recorded for a Netflix special called, 'For Your Approval'.
"Let me catch you up on what’s been going on with me since you last saw me. I got chickens. Oh yeah, and I got kicked out of show business for being mean,” Ellen told the audience during one of her shows.
She also revealed that she was done with show business.
"This is the last time you’re going to see me. After my Netflix special, I’m done."
Main image credit: YouTube/ The Ellen Show
