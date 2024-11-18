US cruise offers four-year trip to escape Trump's presidency
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
Say what now? A cruise company in America has created a four-year package for residents who want to avoid Donald Trump's second term in office...
Say what now? A cruise company in America has created a four-year package for residents who want to avoid Donald Trump's second term in office...
Politics is a sensitive topic for many people, but would you be willing to leave the country for four years to escape a president you don't like?
A cruise company hopes American residents will do just that following Donald Trump's victory over Kamala Harris in the November presidential elections.
According to the Independent, Villa Vie Residences has launched four cruise packages for those who wish to avoid Trump's second term in office.
The packages, which are reportedly marketed at Democratic supporters, include:
- 'Escape from Reality' (one year)
- 'Mid-Term Selection' (two years)
- 'Everywhere but Home' (three years)
- 'Skip Forward' (four years)
The four-year trip costs a whopping $160,000 (R3-million) per person if you are going as a pair or $256,000 (R4.5-million) for a single occupancy.
During the period, passengers will visit 140 countries and more than 400 destinations. The cheapest package starts at $40,000 (R730,000) a year.
The company's marketing CEO, Mikael Petterson, tells Newsweek that the campaign was devised long before Americans discovered who would be their next president.
"Regardless of who would have won, you would have half of the population upset. Quite frankly, we don't have a political view one way or the other. We just wanted to give people who feel threatened to have a way to get out," he said.
The cruise line has already seen increased calls and leads since announcing the packages.
We have to admit it is a genius marketing campaign, especially for a country like America, where Democrats and Republicans are known to come to blows quite literally.
"If I could afford it, I’d take it," one man wrote on X (Twitter). A second person commented: "That’s actually kinda cool. Couldn’t be on a boat that long though."
However, some people are not convinced.
"How is it an escape if I gotta pay 160k?" one woman asked. Another X user said: "I don’t think anyone would go [to] all these lengths just to escape Trump's 4-year term."
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android.
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
Main image credit: iStock
Show's Stories
-
Meet Taariq Stokes: The man running 704km for mental health
Taariq Stokes joined J Sbu in studio today as he prepares to take on a 7...Stacey & J Sbu 48 minutes ago
-
Extreme heat: Safety tips you need to know
Extreme heat is deadly! To ensure you stay cool and safe, we’ve got a fe...Stacey & J Sbu 4 hours ago