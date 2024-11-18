US cruise offers four-year trip to escape Trump's presidency

Politics is a sensitive topic for many people, but would you be willing to leave the country for four years to escape a president you don't like?

A cruise company hopes American residents will do just that following Donald Trump's victory over Kamala Harris in the November presidential elections.

According to the Independent, Villa Vie Residences has launched four cruise packages for those who wish to avoid Trump's second term in office.

The packages, which are reportedly marketed at Democratic supporters, include:



'Escape from Reality' (one year)

'Mid-Term Selection' (two years)

'Everywhere but Home' (three years)

'Skip Forward' (four years)

The four-year trip costs a whopping $160,000 (R3-million) per person if you are going as a pair or $256,000 (R4.5-million) for a single occupancy.

During the period, passengers will visit 140 countries and more than 400 destinations. The cheapest package starts at $40,000 (R730,000) a year.

The company's marketing CEO, Mikael Petterson, tells Newsweek that the campaign was devised long before Americans discovered who would be their next president.

"Regardless of who would have won, you would have half of the population upset. Quite frankly, we don't have a political view one way or the other. We just wanted to give people who feel threatened to have a way to get out," he said.

The cruise line has already seen increased calls and leads since announcing the packages.