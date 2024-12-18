Celine Dion remembers late husband on 30th anniversary
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
True love lasts forever! Celine Dion marks her 30th wedding anniversary with a beautiful post.
Celine Dion and her late husband, René Angélil, would have celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary this week. The singer marked the special day with a sweet message on Instagram,
Celine and René, who tied the knot on December 17, 1994, were married for 22 years before he lost his battle with cancer in 2016.
"You still fill our hearts, every day. You are everything for us. We miss you so much. Happy 30th anniversary, mon amour!" she wrote.
Hundreds of people left heartwarming messages in the comments section. "True love lasts forever," one fan wrote.
Celine first met René when she was 12 years old. The aspiring singer auditioned for the music and talent manager after her brother sent him a tape of her singing.
"While I was singing, he started to cry. I knew then I had done a good job," she told PEOPLE magazine in an interview.
René was so impressed by her vocals that he mortgaged his house to help fund her debut album, 'La voix du bon Dieu'.
Celine Dion's children
Celine and René started dating when she was 19. She worried what people might think because of their 26-year age difference, but they eventually went public with their relationship in 1993.
The couple got engaged two years before announcing their romance. They married in 1994 and had three children together.
Celine's post was also signed off by the couple's kids, René-Charles, Eddy and Nelson – who is named after South African struggle hero Nelson Mandela.
The family has been inseparable since René's death, and Celine's sons were often seen by her side at events. The 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker's battle with stiff person syndrome has also brought them closer.
Celine has admitted to thinking about her late husband "at least a hundred times".
Celine revealed in a Thanksgiving post that she is "grateful for love, family, and the moments that bring us together".
She urged her nearly nine million followers to be thankful for even the "simplest things in life".
Main image credit: Instagram/Celine Dion
