Celine Dion remembers late husband on 30th anniversary

Celine Dion and her late husband, René Angélil, would have celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary this week. The singer marked the special day with a sweet message on Instagram,

Celine and René, who tied the knot on December 17, 1994, were married for 22 years before he lost his battle with cancer in 2016.

"You still fill our hearts, every day. You are everything for us. We miss you so much. Happy 30th anniversary, mon amour!" she wrote.

Hundreds of people left heartwarming messages in the comments section. "True love lasts forever," one fan wrote.

Celine first met René when she was 12 years old. The aspiring singer auditioned for the music and talent manager after her brother sent him a tape of her singing.

"While I was singing, he started to cry. I knew then I had done a good job," she told PEOPLE magazine in an interview.

René was so impressed by her vocals that he mortgaged his house to help fund her debut album, 'La voix du bon Dieu'.