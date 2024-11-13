We all can relate to Celine Dion's funny exchange with Siri

Celine Dion is one of the most famous singers in the world, with several number-one songs under her belt.

You would think it would be easy for an advanced digital assistant like Siri to find one of her smash hits upon request. Thanks to technology, you only need to say a few keywords to find your go-to tune in seconds.

Think of it as calling into your favourite radio station, aka East Coast Radio, and mumbling a few words from the track to your favourite presenters, aka Darren, Sky and Carmen, who then quickly pick up the song.

That's how people did it old-school-style.

However, in Celine's case, she might have been better off calling the radio. The 56-year-old shared a hilarious video of herself asking Siri to play 'Hymne à L'Amour' on Instagram.

Siri struggled to find the song and instead suggested Celine's popular song from the 'Titanic' movie soundtrack, 'My Heart Will Go On'.

The Canadian singer made two attempts before trying a different tactic. "Never mind. Maybe I should speak really French, from Parisian," she said before requesting the song in a strong French accent.

Sure enough, it works!