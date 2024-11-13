We all can relate to Celine Dion's funny exchange with Siri
That awkward moment when you are Celine Dion, and you struggle to get Siri to play one of your songs...
Celine Dion is one of the most famous singers in the world, with several number-one songs under her belt.
You would think it would be easy for an advanced digital assistant like Siri to find one of her smash hits upon request. Thanks to technology, you only need to say a few keywords to find your go-to tune in seconds.
That's how people did it old-school-style.
However, in Celine's case, she might have been better off calling the radio. The 56-year-old shared a hilarious video of herself asking Siri to play 'Hymne à L'Amour' on Instagram.
Siri struggled to find the song and instead suggested Celine's popular song from the 'Titanic' movie soundtrack, 'My Heart Will Go On'.
The Canadian singer made two attempts before trying a different tactic. "Never mind. Maybe I should speak really French, from Parisian," she said before requesting the song in a strong French accent.
Sure enough, it works!
Celine Dion Hymne à L'Amour
Celine sang 'Hymne à L'Amour' at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics in July.
It was the first time the singer performed live onstage since announcing that she was suffering from stiff person syndrome.
'Hymne à L'Amour', also known as 'Hymn to Love', was originally released in the 1940s. French entertainer Édith Piaf wrote and performed the original song.
Celine's powerful rendition of the track at the Olympics received praise from all over the world.
"I still get chills. I remember how I started to cry when she started to sing and not being able to explain to myself why I was crying. It felt miraculous to hear her at last," one fan wrote on YouTube.
Due to the popularity of the performance, Celine released it on all streaming platforms in October.
Watch the iconic moment below.
