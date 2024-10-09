Kelly Clarkson brings Celine Dion to tears - 'You were incredible'
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
Celine Dion broke down in tears while reacting to Kelly Clarkson's performance of one of her biggest songs...
Celine Dion broke down in tears while reacting to Kelly Clarkson's performance of one of her biggest songs...
Kelly Clarkson can't believe that the one and only Celine Dion knows she exists. This week, Celine surprised the singer and talk show host with a heartfelt video.
Celine took to social media to praise Kelly's cover of her hit song, 'My Heart Will Go On'. She recorded the song in 1997 for the movie 'Titanic', which starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.
Kelly performed the classic during the 'Kellyoke' segment of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' several days ago.
The performance brought Ceine to tears.
"I just saw you singing 'My Heart will Go On', and I am crying again. You were absolutely incredible. I loved it so much. I hope we can see each other in person soon, and I hope we are not going to start crying. I love you so much. Thanks," she said.
Celine also reflected on how she felt watching Kelly react to her performance at the Paris Olympics in July.
"It was so sweet to hear you. Your voice was breaking, and it touched me so tremendously. You were crying, and then you made me start crying. What's up with all this freaking crying," she teased.
We’re not crying, you are…🥹 Watch Celine’s heartfelt reaction to Kelly Clarkson’s monumental “Kellyoke” cover of “My Heart Will Go On” 🫶 pic.twitter.com/T0QQoXO4Na— Celine Dion (@celinedion) October 8, 2024
Kelly reacted to Celine's post with a video of her own.
"@celinedion you have no idea how much you even noticing my existence means to me! Thank you so much for being such an amazing example of true passion and being one of the greatest vocalists of all time that I am still, to this day, inspired by," she said.
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO
Watch Kelly singing 'My Heart Will Go On' below:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Main image credit: Instagram/Celine Dion, Kelly Clarkson Show
Show's Stories
-
Elon Musk vows not to keep alien discovery a secret
Where are the aliens? Well, if SpaceX founder Elon Musk detects anything...East Coast Breakfast 9 hours ago
-
Stargazing Alert: Here’s what you need to know about October's meteor showers
Do you have a love for all things space-related but don’t know how to wa...Stacey & J Sbu 1 day ago