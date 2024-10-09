Kelly Clarkson brings Celine Dion to tears - 'You were incredible'

Kelly Clarkson can't believe that the one and only Celine Dion knows she exists. This week, Celine surprised the singer and talk show host with a heartfelt video.

Celine took to social media to praise Kelly's cover of her hit song, 'My Heart Will Go On'. She recorded the song in 1997 for the movie 'Titanic', which starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

Kelly performed the classic during the 'Kellyoke' segment of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' several days ago.

The performance brought Ceine to tears.

"I just saw you singing 'My Heart will Go On', and I am crying again. You were absolutely incredible. I loved it so much. I hope we can see each other in person soon, and I hope we are not going to start crying. I love you so much. Thanks," she said.

Celine also reflected on how she felt watching Kelly react to her performance at the Paris Olympics in July.

"It was so sweet to hear you. Your voice was breaking, and it touched me so tremendously. You were crying, and then you made me start crying. What's up with all this freaking crying," she teased.