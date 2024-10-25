Uncork and unwind! Wine tasting in the Midlands
Enjoy a glass of wine with family and friends in the Midlands countryside.
Wine lovers in KwaZulu-Natal don't need to fly to the Western Cape to visit places like Stellenbosch and Franschhoek for the perfect grape escape.
They need look no further than their very own backyard. The Midlands is home to high-quality wines and gorgeous views.
You can enjoy the intimacy of a wine tasting room with friends and family or hop from estate to estate for the ultimate wine tour experience.
Don't forget your designated driver or transportation if you plan to fully immerse yourself in the experience.
Here's a look at two wine estates to get you started.
Highgate Wine Estate
Highgate Wine Estate produced the first Chardonnay to be certified in KZN in 2010 and officially started commercial wine production a few years later.
According to its website, the estate has a fully-fledged cellar and produces at least 17,000 bottles of wine a year. Like many wine estates with picturesque views, it has become a popular destination for weddings.
However, wine connoisseurs visit the estate for its amazing selection of wines. You can book a wine-tasting experience, where you will enjoy four different wines, or purchase some of the estate wines on offer.
You can also visit the estate's much-loved restaurant for bubbles and brunch. The Highgate menu includes starters, mains, desserts, and options for children under 12.
Visit their website for more details.
Abingdon Estate
Established in 2004, Abingdon Estate produces "certified single vineyard Estate wines from 100% KZN grapes".
The family-owned estate was voted 'South Africa’s Best Kept Secret' in 2019. The wine-tasting room, which opened in 2009, overlooks the vineyard.
"Harvest boards and tapas style dishes are served overlooking the vineyard on beautiful sunny days, or inside in front of our three roaring fireplaces on cold Midlands days."
Their motto is 'enter a stranger, leave as family'.
Cheers to that!
Visit their website for more details.
