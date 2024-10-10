Tyla announces new song 'Push 2 Start'

Tyla is ready to release her latest offering!

The star took to social media to announce that she will release a deluxe edition of her debut album on Friday, October 11th.

The deluxe album will feature three new songs: 'Shake Ah', 'Push 2 Start,' and 'Back to You'.

She also shared a short audio clip of 'Push 2 Start'.

In the video shared on X and Instagram, the singer has the latest single playing in the background while she dances in her underwear in the bedroom. At the end of the short clip, she says: "This song is insane".

