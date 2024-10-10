Tyla announces new song 'Push 2 Start'

Tyla to release new single 'Push 2 Start'
Updated | By Poelano Malema
Tyla has shared a short clip of her latest single, 'Push 2 Start', which is coming out this Friday. It is taken from her deluxe debut album coming out on the same day.
Tyla is ready to release her latest offering!
The star took to social media to announce that she will release a deluxe edition of her debut album on Friday, October 11th.
The deluxe album will feature three new songs: 'Shake Ah', 'Push 2 Start,' and 'Back to You'.
She also shared a short audio clip of 'Push 2 Start'.
In the video shared on X and Instagram, the singer has the latest single playing in the background while she dances in her underwear in the bedroom. At the end of the short clip, she says: "This song is insane".
October 9, 2024
MTV Europe Music Awards
Congratulations are in order for Tyla who is dominating the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards.
The 22-year-old Edenvale-born megastar received four nominations, including 'Best African Act', 'Best Afrobeats', 'Best R&B', and 'Best New Act'.
She is a first-time nominee at the awards ceremony.
Homecoming shows
Tyla has also announced that she will be coming home to perform in Pretoria and Cape Town.
She will perform at the Grand Arena, Grandwest in Cape Town on 5 December.
She will also perform at the Sunbet Arena, Time Square in Pretoria on December 7.
READ: Tyla is coming home for her first-ever South African tour
Image courtesy of Instagram.
