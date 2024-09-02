Adele makes shocking music announcement during concert
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
The English singer has announced that she will take an "incredibly long time" off after her Las Vegas residency...
The English singer has announced that she will take an "incredibly long time" off after her Las Vegas residency...
November 2024 could be the last time Adele's fans see her performing in a long time.
The 'Hello' singer has confirmed that she will be going on an indefinite hiatus after wrapping up her Las Vegas residency.
"I will not see you for an incredibly long time. I will hold you dear in my heart for that whole length of my break," Adele told the audience at one of her concerts in Munich, Germany.
The 36-year-old has been performing non-stop since November 2021, when her fourth studio album, '30', was released. The album produced hits such as 'Easy on Me', 'My Little Love', 'Oh My God', and 'I Drink Wine'.
"I have really enjoyed performing for nearly three years now, which is the longest I have ever done and probably the longest I will ever do," she said.
Adele has 10 more shows to perform for her residency, which resumes on October 25 and ends on November 23.
"I still have five weeks of shows... but after that, I will not see you for an incredibly long time. I will hold you dear in my heart for that whole length of my break… It has been amazing; I just need a rest. I’ve spent the last seven years building a new life for myself, and I want to live it now. I want to live my new life that I’ve been building. I will miss you terribly," she said as she broke down in tears.
It was emotional 🥲💔 pic.twitter.com/Pb7BUnlYHL— ADELE WEEK 🪐 (@youknowigotyou_) September 1, 2024
One fan joked that Adele's next album will be titled '45'. She is famous for taking long breaks between her projects. Her '30' album was released six years after she dropped '25' in 2015.
Her second album, '21', was released in 2011, while her debut album, '19', premiered in 2008.
Adele's fans are disappointed that they won't hear from her for a very long time, but they are confident she will be back with her next masterpiece several years from now.
"She already has been taking long hiatus for like 5 years and then returns back with absolute masterpieces," one X user wrote.
Another user wrote: "We will be waiting for her highly anticipated return that will break records."
Adele is reportedly engaged to American sports executive Rich Paul. She has not confirmed the news, but told a fan during a show in August: "I can't marry you, I'm already getting married."
While the couple has been spotted out and about together, Adele is notoriously private about her love life.
The Grammy Award winner will no doubt be spending the weeks after her Las Vegas residency with her 11-year-old son Angelo, preparing for Christmas and planning her upcoming wedding.
Main image credit: Instagram/@adele
