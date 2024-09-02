Adele makes shocking music announcement during concert

November 2024 could be the last time Adele's fans see her performing in a long time.

The 'Hello' singer has confirmed that she will be going on an indefinite hiatus after wrapping up her Las Vegas residency.

"I will not see you for an incredibly long time. I will hold you dear in my heart for that whole length of my break," Adele told the audience at one of her concerts in Munich, Germany.

The 36-year-old has been performing non-stop since November 2021, when her fourth studio album, '30', was released. The album produced hits such as 'Easy on Me', 'My Little Love', 'Oh My God', and 'I Drink Wine'.

"I have really enjoyed performing for nearly three years now, which is the longest I have ever done and probably the longest I will ever do," she said.

Adele has 10 more shows to perform for her residency, which resumes on October 25 and ends on November 23.

"I still have five weeks of shows... but after that, I will not see you for an incredibly long time. I will hold you dear in my heart for that whole length of my break… It has been amazing; I just need a rest. I’ve spent the last seven years building a new life for myself, and I want to live it now. I want to live my new life that I’ve been building. I will miss you terribly," she said as she broke down in tears.