Spice Girls pay tribute to Steve Lewinson

The Spice Girls are mourning the death of bass guitarist Steve Lewinson.

Lewinson, who was well-known as a member of the Simply Red band, passed away in December at the age of 58. The official Spice Girls social media accounts paid tribute to him on Monday.

"We were deeply saddened to hear that Steve Lewinson, who so brilliantly played bass for us on our first ever tour and featured on Spiceworld the album, passed away just before Christmas," the band captioned a video of clips showing them onstage with him.

The bassist also played for Amy Winehouse, Kylie Minogue, Sade, and George Michael.

"Our thoughts are with his family, friends and fellow musicians today," the Spice Girls added.

Steve's Celebration of Life service was held on Monday, January 20. Singer-songwriter Amy Studt described the funeral as the "most stunning, fitting, glorious send-off".

"I will miss you always, Steve. He taught me so much and was an instant friend since I was 14 when we first started writing together. Today was hard but it was a beautiful service. Magnificent show-up for such a great man. He was so bursting full of light, joy, laughter, curiosity, kindness and talent. Sunrise to sunset indeed. Can’t believe I’ll never get to speak to him again. All my love and thoughts with his family and everyone who knew and loved this exceptional man," she said.