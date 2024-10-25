'Tension II' - Kylie Minogue scores ninth #1 album
Kylie Minogue's latest offering, 'Tension II', is the number-one album on Australia's ARIA Albums Chart.
'Tension II', released on October 18, is the 'Locomotion' hitmaker's 17th studio album. It is the follow-up to 2023's 'Tension'.
"I think because of the success of 'Tension,' there was some great songs that came my way. I just felt the momentum and it turned from a repack into a body of work," the 56-year-old told Channel Q about her decision to do a sequel album.
The album's lead single, 'Lights Camera Action', was a hit on dance charts in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Italy, and the UK.
"It is so awesome to see Australia’s OG pop queen continuing to dominate globally and at home, bringing joy and disco into our lives. Huge congratulations to her and her team for such a phenomenal career, five consecutive #1 albums, and continuing to represent Australia on the world stage!” ARIA CEO Annabelle Herd said.
The album is also on track to hit #1 in the UK.
Kylie's hit song, 'Padam Padam', also featured on the ECR Top 40.
Her latest single has also been well-received around the world. "Five decades of pop perfection and still at the top of her game. LOVE!" one fan wrote on YouTube.
Another user said: "Tension II is by far one of Kylie's most groundbreaking albums!"
