 'Tension II' - Kylie Minogue scores ninth #1 album
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

'Tension II' - Kylie Minogue scores ninth #1 album

Updated | By Tamlyn Canham

Kylie Minogue is the queen of pop and the queen of the charts...

Kylie Minogue
Kylie Minogue in her 'Padam Padam' music video/ YouTube

Kylie Minogue's latest offering, 'Tension II', is the number-one album on Australia's ARIA Albums Chart.

'Tension II', released on October 18, is the 'Locomotion' hitmaker's 17th studio album. It is the follow-up to 2023's 'Tension'. 

"I think because of the success of 'Tension,' there was some great songs that came my way. I just felt the momentum and it turned from a repack into a body of work," the 56-year-old told Channel Q about her decision to do a sequel album.

The album's lead single, 'Lights Camera Action', was a hit on dance charts in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Italy, and the UK. 

"It is so awesome to see Australia’s OG pop queen continuing to dominate globally and at home, bringing joy and disco into our lives. Huge congratulations to her and her team for such a phenomenal career, five consecutive #1 albums, and continuing to represent Australia on the world stage!” ARIA CEO Annabelle Herd said

The album is also on track to hit #1 in the UK. 

ALSO READ: Kylie Minogue praises Madonna after epic duet

ALSO READ: One Direction back on the charts following Liam Payne tragedy

Kylie's hit song, 'Padam Padam', also featured on the ECR Top 40

Her latest single has also been well-received around the world. "Five decades of pop perfection and still at the top of her game. LOVE!" one fan wrote on YouTube. 

Another user said: "Tension II is by far one of Kylie's most groundbreaking albums!"

Don’t miss out on the latest celeb gossip, the hottest news right now, and 40 chart-topping tunes each week! Tune in to the ECR Top 40 with Styles, every Saturday morning from 10am to 2pm.

MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:

Australia Kylie Minogue New Album Charts

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

1.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.

2.     Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).

3.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 

4.     Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606

5.     Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

· Facebook

· Twitter

· Instagram

· TikTok

· WhatsApp Channel

Main image credit: YouTube/Kylie Minogue 

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.