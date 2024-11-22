Miley Cyrus on influencing stars such as Sabrina Carpenter

Miley Cyrus is reflecting on how her music career has inspired pop stars such as Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan.

All three singers have expressed their admiration for Miley. Sabrina met Miley when she was just 10 years old after entering a contest on the former 'Hannah Montana' star's website.

Miley spoke about her influence in a recent interview on Spotify's 'Billions Club.' Her sister, actress and DJ Brandi Cyrus, conducted the interview.

Brandi asked Miley how it felt to have helped shape the next generation of singers. "At the time, you never think about in the future, someone replicating what you do," she said in a clip shared exclusively on Billboard.

"You’re just doing it because it’s honest in the moment, and so now to see that impacting culture is something that I didn't know that I wanted, but I guess I do."

Miley says her idols growing up were Stevie Nicks, Tina Turner and her godmother, Dolly Parton.

"Even though they look up to me the way I look up to these other women, it’s really important they do it their own way, because that’s what my career has represented above all else.”