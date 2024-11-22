Miley Cyrus on influencing stars such as Sabrina Carpenter
Updated | By Music Reporter
Miley Cyrus says it is "amazing" that her music influenced the next generation of pop stars, but she also says, "It's important that they do it their own way".
Miley Cyrus says it is "amazing" that her music influenced the next generation of pop stars, but she also says, "It's important that they do it their own way".
Miley Cyrus is reflecting on how her music career has inspired pop stars such as Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan.
All three singers have expressed their admiration for Miley. Sabrina met Miley when she was just 10 years old after entering a contest on the former 'Hannah Montana' star's website.
Miley spoke about her influence in a recent interview on Spotify's 'Billions Club.' Her sister, actress and DJ Brandi Cyrus, conducted the interview.
Brandi asked Miley how it felt to have helped shape the next generation of singers. "At the time, you never think about in the future, someone replicating what you do," she said in a clip shared exclusively on Billboard.
"You’re just doing it because it’s honest in the moment, and so now to see that impacting culture is something that I didn't know that I wanted, but I guess I do."
Miley says her idols growing up were Stevie Nicks, Tina Turner and her godmother, Dolly Parton.
"Even though they look up to me the way I look up to these other women, it’s really important they do it their own way, because that’s what my career has represented above all else.”
Miley Cyrus talks about inspiring Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo & Chappell Roan & encourages them to be loud & proud— Miley Cyrus Updates (@MileyCyrusBz) November 21, 2024
“it's important that they do it their own way because that's what my career has represented. Even though I looked up to these influences, I did it my way” pic.twitter.com/69DL4gwGZa
Miley also shared some insight into one of the most famous lyrics in her 2009 song, 'Party in the U.S.A.'.
"My tummy's turnin' and I'm feelin' kinda homesick/ Too much pressure and I'm nervous/ That's when the DJ dropped my favourite tune/ And a Britney song was on," she sings.
So what Britney song was on? According to Miley, it was the 42-year-old Princess of Pop's 'I'm a Slave 4 U'.
"When I watched that video for the first time, that's when I knew I wanted to be a... star."
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Main image credit: YouTube/ Miley Cyrus
Show's Stories
-
Behind the scenes at Kloof SPCA with Sumeran Govender
Durban YouTuber Sumeran Govender spent some time at the Kloof and Highwa...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago
-
Mbali Nhlapho’s festive fly solution will save your summer
Flies taking over your summer? Beloved SA housekeeper Mbali Nhlapho’s fe...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago