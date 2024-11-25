Dolly Parton wishes she recorded one of Miley Cyrus' songs

Dolly Parton has a song she wishes she recorded... 'Used to Be Young' by Miley Cyrus.

Cyrus, who is 32 years old, released the song in 2023 from her album, 'Endless Summer Vacation'.

She told Harper’s Bazaar that her godmother, music legend Dolly Parton, who is 78 years old, once told her: “She goes, ‘I don’t know if I like that new ‘Used to Be Young’ song because it’s not fair that you’re singing about not being young when you’re young and beautiful. And here I am — I’m like 80 — and I’m like, That should have been my song!’”

The singer says she recently listened to the song and had second thoughts about it.

“I actually listened to that song yesterday, and I was asking myself, ‘Did I really need to put this out?’ It was one of those things that maybe now that I’m a bit more private, I would’ve kept private, but I’m happy to have shared it,” she told Harper’s Bazaar.

“It just feels like a song that’s so personal that it’s hard for people to relate,” she added.

Last year, Miley shared the meaning behind the lyrics.

She explained that she wrote the song when she was misunderstood.

"Used To Be Young. August 25th. These lyrics were written almost 2 years ago at the beginning of my ESV. It was at the time I felt misunderstood," she wrote on Instagram.

The singer explained that she feels the song is not complete, but it will 'continue to write itself'.

"I have spent the last 18 months painting a sonic picture of my perspective to share with you. The time has arrived to release a song that I could perfect forever. Although my work is done, this song will continue to write itself everyday. The fact it remains unfinished is a part of its beauty.

"That is my life at this moment ..... unfinished yet complete. Sincerely, Miley," she wrote in the caption.

