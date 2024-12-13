Sabrina Carpenter as Rapunzel? Fans say yes please

News that Disney is developing a live-action version of 'Tangled' has sent Sabrina Carpenter's fans into overdrive, with some demanding that she be cast in the lead role.

Variety reported this week that Disney is in talks with Michael Gracey, who directed 'The Greatest Showman', to bring the popular movie to life.

The animated version of 'Tangled' was released 14 years ago. Singer and actress Mandy Moore voiced Rapunzel. The film was loosely based on the folktale by the Brothers Grimm.

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who co-wrote 2022's 'Thor: Love and Thunder', is reportedly working on the script.

Sabrina's fans have long called for the 'Espresso' hitmaker to play Rapunzel, prompting the singer to dress up as the Disney character for Halloween in 2023.

"I see no difference, actually. She absolutely nailed that "Rapunzel look" like the vibe is really there, and I've been imagining Sabrina being Rapunzel for years, and I can't believe she finally listened to us and wore it this Halloween," one fan wrote on Instagram.

Sabrina's fans think she has the look, voice, and acting skills to play the part. She also previously starred in the Disney series 'Girl Meets World'.

"I just wish she gets that role someday [because] she's perfection for it."