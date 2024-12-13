 Sabrina Carpenter as Rapunzel? Fans say yes please
Sabrina Carpenter as Rapunzel? Fans say yes please

Updated | By Entertainment Reporter

Sabrina Carpenter's fans are calling on Disney to cast her in its next Rapunzel movie. 

Sabrina Carpenter and Rapunzel from Tangled
Sabrina Carpenter and Rapunzel from Tangled/ Instagram (@sabrinacarpenter, @disneyuk)

News that Disney is developing a live-action version of 'Tangled' has sent Sabrina Carpenter's fans into overdrive, with some demanding that she be cast in the lead role. 

Variety reported this week that Disney is in talks with Michael Gracey, who directed 'The Greatest Showman', to bring the popular movie to life. 

The animated version of 'Tangled' was released 14 years ago. Singer and actress Mandy Moore voiced Rapunzel. The film was loosely based on the folktale by the Brothers Grimm. 

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who co-wrote 2022's 'Thor: Love and Thunder', is reportedly working on the script.

Sabrina's fans have long called for the 'Espresso' hitmaker to play Rapunzel, prompting the singer to dress up as the Disney character for Halloween in 2023. 

"I see no difference, actually. She absolutely nailed that "Rapunzel look" like the vibe is really there, and I've been imagining Sabrina being Rapunzel for years, and I can't believe she finally listened to us and wore it this Halloween," one fan wrote on Instagram. 

Sabrina's fans think she has the look, voice, and acting skills to play the part. She also previously starred in the Disney series 'Girl Meets World'.

"I just wish she gets that role someday [because] she's perfection for it."

Sabrina's 2023 TikTok video showing her channelling her inner Rapunzel received more than a million likes.

"Omg, Sabrina Carpenter as Rapunzel and Milo Manheim as Flinn Rider," one of her followers suggested.

"So, basically, this is me thinking you're saying you're gonna be Rapunzel in the live-action," another fan wrote. 

A third person wrote: "You must be Rapunzel, please."

Some social media users have also suggested that Lili Reinhart and Florence Pugh should play Rapunzel in the remake. 

Main image credit: Instagram/Sabrina Carpenter, YouTube/Disney UK

