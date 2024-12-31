Rihanna's eyebrow raising karaoke performance trends

Footage of Rihanna performing at a karaoke event has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

The 31-year-old singer made an appearance at the Girls Love Karaoke event in New York City and took to the stage to have some fun.

Rihanna sang along to her hit songs including her 2016 hit 'Needed Me'. Social media users were shocked that the platinum-selling artist sounded off-key to her own music.

"She sounds like me in the shower," one Instagram user remarked. Many even said Riri sounded "awful" and "horrible".

"She like… I’m not getting paid for this…. 🗣️baaaa aaa aaa 🐑 …"

Rihanna's fans defended her, saying that karaoke is meant to be "unserious". Some speculated that she was drunk, which would explain her sloppy performance.

"Say what you about Rihanna’s singing at a drunken karaoke event, however she will always be THAT GIRL. The MIC is always ON and that TONE is unmatched," one X user wrote.