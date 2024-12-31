Rihanna's eyebrow raising karaoke performance trends
Updated | By Music Reporter
"She sounds like me in the shower." A night out in New York ended with Rihanna singing some dodgy karaoke...
"She sounds like me in the shower." A night out in New York ended with Rihanna singing some dodgy karaoke...
Footage of Rihanna performing at a karaoke event has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.
The 31-year-old singer made an appearance at the Girls Love Karaoke event in New York City and took to the stage to have some fun.
Rihanna sang along to her hit songs including her 2016 hit 'Needed Me'. Social media users were shocked that the platinum-selling artist sounded off-key to her own music.
"She sounds like me in the shower," one Instagram user remarked. Many even said Riri sounded "awful" and "horrible".
"She like… I’m not getting paid for this…. 🗣️baaaa aaa aaa 🐑 …"
Rihanna's fans defended her, saying that karaoke is meant to be "unserious". Some speculated that she was drunk, which would explain her sloppy performance.
"Say what you about Rihanna’s singing at a drunken karaoke event, however she will always be THAT GIRL. The MIC is always ON and that TONE is unmatched," one X user wrote.
ALSO READ: Rihanna keen on Billie Eilish collaboration
Rihanna singing in a nightclub— Cowboy Carter stan (@CC_superstar10) December 30, 2024
I’m speechless… not them saying “yeah” 😭 she sounds terrible pic.twitter.com/58Vkrou4ec
Rihanna rarely performs these days. Her last major performance was at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show. She also hasn't released an album in years.
Her last studio album, 'Anti', was released in 2016. The mother of two has instead been focusing on her business ventures which include Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, and Savage X Fenty.
According to Forbes, Rihanna is worth an eye-watering $1.7-billion.
Fans have been begging her to release new music. She assured them earlier this year that 'R9', as her ninth studio album is nicknamed, is coming.
"I think that music, for me, is a new discovery. I'm rediscovering things. I have been working on the album for so long that I kinda put all that stuff aside and now I'm prepared to go back in the studio. I'm gonna start -- give me a second!" she told Entertainment Tonight (ET) at a Fenty Hair launch party in June.
More of Rihanna singing “Needed Me” at the Girls Love Karaoke event in NYC last night ✨ pic.twitter.com/UPORfDotN7— Fenty Headlines (@FentyHeadlines) December 30, 2024
How to listen to East Coast Radio:
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet
4. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Find East Coast Radio on the following social media platforms:
More from East Coast Radio:
Main image credit: Instagram/@badgalriri(Fenty Beauty)
Show's Stories
-
WhatsApp is breaking up with these phones in 2025
WhatsApp is breaking up with older phones to focus on better security an...East Coast Breakfast an hour ago
-
Best decision of my life: Darren Maule talks sobriety
East Coast Breakfast's Darren Maule is celebrating 14 years of sobriety ...East Coast Breakfast 2 hours ago