Rihanna reveals she wants to collaborate with Billie Eilish

Rihanna is eyeing a collaboration with Billie Eilish.

The singer revealed this in an interview with Access Hollywood at her recent launch event for her new Fenty x Puma collection.

The 'Umbrella' hitmaker praised Billie for her incredible gift of music.

“If I could only do a song with Billie Eilish. She’s so good,” she said after RiRi asked who her dream musical collaborator would be.

We sure can't wait for this one!

READ: Rihanna releases new single, 'Lift Me Up', after six years

In other news...

Billie Eilish has recently announced her latest business venture.

The superstar has collaborated with Converse to release a new sneaker collection.

She shared the news on her Instagram Stories.

The Converse By You x Billie Eilish collection offers sneakers in three different colours: white, off-white, and black.

Some come branded in Billie Eilish's latest album's name - 'Hit Me Hard and Soft'.

READ: It's out! Our girl Riri has released a new single after literally 6 years

See the sneakers below: