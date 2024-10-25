 Rihanna reveals she wants to collaborate with Billie Eilish
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Rihanna keen on Billie Eilish collaboration

Updated | By Poelano Malema

Rihanna hopes to someday collaborate with Billie Eilish.

Rihanna wearing a black hat
Image credit: Instagram/@badgalriri

Rihanna is eyeing a collaboration with Billie Eilish. 

The singer revealed this in an interview with Access Hollywood at her recent launch event for her new Fenty x Puma collection. 

The 'Umbrella' hitmaker praised Billie for her incredible gift of music. 

 “If I could only do a song with Billie Eilish. She’s so good,” she said after RiRi asked who her dream musical collaborator would be. 

We sure can't wait for this one! 

READ: Rihanna releases new single, 'Lift Me Up', after six years

In other news...

Billie Eilish has recently announced her latest business venture. 

The superstar has collaborated with Converse to release a new sneaker collection. 

She shared the news on her Instagram Stories. 

The Converse By You x Billie Eilish collection offers sneakers in three different colours: white, off-white, and black. 

Some come branded in Billie Eilish's latest album's name - 'Hit Me Hard and Soft'. 

READ: It's out! Our girl Riri has released a new single after literally 6 years

See the sneakers below:

Billie Eilish converse shoes
Billie Eilish converse shoes / Instagram
Billie Eilish converse sneakers
Billie Eilish converse sneakers / Instagram

How to listen to East Coast Radio:

1.    Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.

2.    Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).

3.    Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet

4.    Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Find East Coast Radio on the following social media platforms: 

More From East Coast Radio

Rihanna collaboration Billie Eilish

Image courtesy of Instagram. 

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.