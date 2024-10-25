Rihanna reveals she wants to collaborate with Billie Eilish

Rihanna keen on Billie Eilish collaboration
Updated | By Poelano Malema
Rihanna is eyeing a collaboration with Billie Eilish.
The singer revealed this in an interview with Access Hollywood at her recent launch event for her new Fenty x Puma collection.
The 'Umbrella' hitmaker praised Billie for her incredible gift of music.
“If I could only do a song with Billie Eilish. She’s so good,” she said after RiRi asked who her dream musical collaborator would be.
We sure can't wait for this one!
In other news...
Billie Eilish has recently announced her latest business venture.
The superstar has collaborated with Converse to release a new sneaker collection.
She shared the news on her Instagram Stories.
The Converse By You x Billie Eilish collection offers sneakers in three different colours: white, off-white, and black.
Some come branded in Billie Eilish's latest album's name - 'Hit Me Hard and Soft'.
See the sneakers below:
Image courtesy of Instagram.
