Brandy's daughter recreates 'The Boy Is Mine' song
Updated | By Music Reporter
The apple does not fall far from the tree. Brandy's daughter put a 'Wicked' spin on one of her most famous songs from the 90s...
R&B singer Brandy is beaming with pride after her daughter, Sy’rai Smith, performed a cover of her song, 'The Boy Is Mine'.
Brandy recorded the song in 1998 with Monica. It quickly became a hit, peaking at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Twenty-six years later, Sy’rai and Krista Campbell, the daughter of gospel singer Erica Campbell, decided to give the classic song a new twist.
They recreated a 'Wicked' version of the track's music video just in time for the movie's November 22 release date. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo play Glinda Upland and Elphaba Thropp in the musical fantasy film.
Sy’rai dressed as Elphaba, while Krista dressed up as Glinda. Brandy shared a clip of their collaboration on Instagram.
"A #Wicked version of THE BOY IS MINE starring @syraismith and @thekrissc. 💚 @MichaelKorte thank you for your vision. Girls, thank you for this amazing tribute to @MonicaDenise and I. Love you, @imericacampbell," the 45-year-old wrote.
Erica also showed Sy’rai and Krista some love.
"I'm so proud of you young ladies... This is gold!" the Mary Mary singer said.
Ariana recorded her own version of 'The Boy Is Mine' for her 2024 album, 'Eternal Sunshine'. Her reimagined version of the song included new lyrics.
"The boy is mine/ I can't wait to try him/ Let's get intertwined/ The stars, they aligned/The boy is mine," she sings.Brandy and Monica both featured in Ariana's music video for the song. The trio later released a remix of the song, which Monica says helped repair her relationship with Brandy.
Ariana also gave Sy’rai and Krista's cover of 'The Boy Is Mine' a big thumbs up.
"Oh my goodness 🥹😭💚," she commented on Brandy's post. Monica also chimed in: "LOVE YOU GUYS ❤️❤️❤️ this is 🔥
@syraismith @thekrissc."
Watch the original version of Brandy and Monica's 'The Boy Is Mine' below.
Main image credit: YouTube/ Michael Korte (The Boy Is Mine, Wicked Edition)
