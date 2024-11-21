Brandy's daughter recreates 'The Boy Is Mine' song

R&B singer Brandy is beaming with pride after her daughter, Sy’rai Smith, performed a cover of her song, 'The Boy Is Mine'.

Brandy recorded the song in 1998 with Monica. It quickly became a hit, peaking at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Twenty-six years later, Sy’rai and Krista Campbell, the daughter of gospel singer Erica Campbell, decided to give the classic song a new twist.

They recreated a 'Wicked' version of the track's music video just in time for the movie's November 22 release date. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo play Glinda Upland and Elphaba Thropp in the musical fantasy film.

Sy’rai dressed as Elphaba, while Krista dressed up as Glinda. Brandy shared a clip of their collaboration on Instagram.

"A #Wicked version of THE BOY IS MINE starring @syraismith and @thekrissc. 💚 🩷 @MichaelKorte thank you for your vision. Girls, thank you for this amazing tribute to @MonicaDenise and I. Love you, @imericacampbell," the 45-year-old wrote.

Erica also showed Sy’rai and Krista some love.

"I'm so proud of you young ladies... This is gold!" the Mary Mary singer said.