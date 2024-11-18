Kelly Clarkson nails cover of Sabrina Carpenter song
Updated | By Music Reporter
Please, please, please sing some more Sabrina Carpenter covers! Kelly Clarkson put her own twist on Sabrina's #1 song.
Kelly Clarkson's 'Kellyoke' segment is the gift that keeps on giving. This time, the former 'American Idol' winner's karaoke song of choice was one of the biggest songs of 2024 - Sabrina Carpenter's 'Please, Please, Please'.
Kelly and her band added a little country flavour to the number-one charting hit.
"Please Please Please (but make it country)," shared 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' on Instagram. Fans were once again in agreement that Kelly nailed the cover.
"I need an album called 'Kelly’s Version'," one Instagram user commented. Another added, "This version of the song I like better than the original."
'Please Please Please' was the second single single released from Sabrina's sixth studio album, 'Short n' Sweet'. The song earned the 25-year-old her first #1 hit in America.
It is up for 'Song of the Year' at the 2025 Grammy Awards. 'Short n' Sweet' also bagged two nominations - 'Best Pop Vocal Album' and 'Album of the Year'.
The album's lead single, 'Espresso', is nominated for 'Record of the Year' and 'Best Pop Solo Performance'.
Kelly is not the only singer who is a fan of the song. 'The Little Mermaid' star Halle Bailey covered 'Please Please Please' in July.
Her rendition was described as "heavenly".
Sabrina appears to be the "It Girl' of music at the moment, but she is no stranger to covers. Last month, she performed Olivia Newton-John's ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You’ during one of her shows.
Sabrina also impressed fans, including SZA, with her cover of Jazmine Sullivan's 'In Love With Another Man'.
She certainly is short and sweet!
