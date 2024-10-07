Madonna mourns brother's death: 'We soared the highest heights together'

Madonna's brother, Christopher Ciccone, has died at the age of 63.

The heartbroken singer shared a heartfelt tribute to her beloved brother on social media. She described him as the "closest human" to her.

"It's hard to explain our bond. But it grew out of an understanding that we were different and society was going to give us a hard time for not following the status quo. We took each other‘s hands, and we danced through the madness of our childhood," Madonna captioned a picture of them embracing.

The 'Like a Virgin' icon says dancing was the glue that held them together. Christopher studied dancing and appeared in several of Madonna's music videos, including 'Lucky Star.'

"Discovering Dance in our small Midwestern town saved me, and then my brother came along, and it saved him too. My ballet Teacher, also named Christopher- created a safe space for my brother to be Gay. A word that was not spoken or even whispered where we lived."

Madonna says she decided to move to New York to become a dancer, and her brother followed her. "And again we took each other’s hands, and we danced through the madness of New York City!"