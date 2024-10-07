Madonna mourns brother's death: 'We soared the highest heights together'
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
Madonna's brother, Christopher Ciccone, has died at the age of 63.
The heartbroken singer shared a heartfelt tribute to her beloved brother on social media. She described him as the "closest human" to her.
"It's hard to explain our bond. But it grew out of an understanding that we were different and society was going to give us a hard time for not following the status quo. We took each other‘s hands, and we danced through the madness of our childhood," Madonna captioned a picture of them embracing.
The 'Like a Virgin' icon says dancing was the glue that held them together. Christopher studied dancing and appeared in several of Madonna's music videos, including 'Lucky Star.'
"Discovering Dance in our small Midwestern town saved me, and then my brother came along, and it saved him too. My ballet Teacher, also named Christopher- created a safe space for my brother to be Gay. A word that was not spoken or even whispered where we lived."
Madonna says she decided to move to New York to become a dancer, and her brother followed her. "And again we took each other’s hands, and we danced through the madness of New York City!"
We soared the highest heights together. And floundered in the lowest lows. Somehow, we always found each other again and We held hands and we kept dancing.
- Madonna
Christopher died “peacefully” on Friday after losing his cancer battle. His illness made the siblings closer.
The 66-year-old says they lost their way over the years but reunited when he needed her the most.
"The last few years have not been easy. We did not speak for some time but when my brother got sick. We found our way back to each other. I did my best to keep him alive as long as possible. He was in so much pain towards the end. Once again, we held hands We closed our eyes and we danced. Together."
Madonna's friends and followers sent their condolences. "Our sincerest condolences," Zoe Salanda commented. Katy Perry wrote: "Sending you love."
Gwen Stefani and comedian Loni Love also left messages for the singer. "I’m so sorry M.. Chris will always be remembered … loved seeing him as your back up dancer… remember the good times," Loni said.
"There will never be anyone like him. I know he’s dancing somewhere."
Madonna also lost her older brother, Anthony, earlier this year.
He died of respiratory failure and throat cancer.
She credited him with introducing her to Charlie Parker, Miles Davis, Buddhism, Taoism, Charles Bukowski, Richard Brautigan, Jack Kerouac, and expansive thinking.
Madonna's stepmother, 81-year-old Joan Clare Ciccone, died in September after battling an "aggressive cancer". According to People, she was married to Madonna's father Silvio for 58 years.
