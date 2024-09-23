Gwen Stefani performs 'Somebody Else’s' for the first time

Gwen Stefani can't believe she finally gets to share her new song, 'Somebody Else's', with her fans. The 54-year-old released the track as the first single from her upcoming studio album, 'Bouquet'.

"Mixing together new wave flare and ’70s soft rock energy, the song arrives alongside the news that Stefani's fifth solo album, entitled 'Bouquet', will be coming out on November 15," Universal Music said.

The No Doubt singer performed 'Somebody Else's' for the first time at the iHeartRadio Music Festival a few days ago.

"I'm really happy to be here, really excited," she said before performing the song. Festivalgoers had nothing but praise for Gwen's new song and her performance.

"That performance was magical! Loved being there for you and hearing Somebody Else’s live for the first time! We love you," one of Gwen's fans said.

Another audience member commented: "So, happy I got to be there on release day. Such a fun day and such an incredible performance!! We love you!!!"