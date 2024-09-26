Katy Perry on how Madonna helped her out in her early career

Katy Perry acknowledges Madonna for helping her out in early career
Updated | By Poelano Malema
“I’m 40, I still get to do music because of Madonna,” says Katy Perry as she honours the 'Queen of Pop' for the role she played in her life.
Katy Perry has acknowledged Madonna for the success of her career.
The singer was speaking during an interview on Australian talk show, 'The Project'.
She spoke about the experience of first engaging with Madonna.
“Madonna was really nice to me, well it took a minute because she was testing me and then she became super nice to me,” she said during the interview.
“She just does her Madonna thing,” Perry added.
The 'Dark Horse' hitmaker said Madonna would even invite her to chill together.
“She would invite me to a party, and we had to do a photoshoot together, which was amazing," said Perry before acknowledging Madonna as "the greatest".
Perry says it wasn't until Madonna mentioned her hit single, 'Ur So Gay', on the radio that it gained popularity. The song was released in 2007 and introduced Perry to the world.
“She actually shouted out my song and that was really the beginning of my career. That’s kind of what started to break me,” she said during the interview.
The award-winning artist says Madonna continues to be her inspiration.
The ‘Woman’s World‘ singer said that “every female [artist] still needs to continue to say thank you” to Madonna.
“I’m 40 and I still get to do music because of Madonna,” she concluded.
Watch the interview below.
Perry is currently promoting her latest album, '143'.
The album came out on September 20 and it is the artist's seventh studio album.
What makes the album special is that it is also the first album after the birth of her child, Daisy.
On Monday, the singer announced an expanded version of her new '143' album and included three more tracks.
Image courtesy of Instagram.
