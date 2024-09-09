Kendrick Lamar set to headline 2025 NFL Super Bowl halftime show
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
Rap superstar Kendrick Lamar just bagged one of the biggest music gigs of his career...
Roc Nation has revealed that Kendrick Lamar will be the headline performer at the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX halftime show.
The 17x Grammy Award winner will take to the pitch at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, in February 2025.
“Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date. And I’ll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one," Kendrick Lamar said in a statement.
Roc Nation, which billionaire rapper Jay-Z owns, will co-produce the halftime show with Jesse Collins Entertainment and DPS. British director Hamish Hamilton will helm the show.
“Kendrick Lamar is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and performer. His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision. He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally. Kendrick’s work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come," Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, said.
Apple Music praises the "absolutely incomparable" Kendrick. The NFL's head of music, Seth Dudowsky, says the team is thrilled to work with Apple, Roc Nation, and Kendrick.
"Few artists have impacted music and culture as profoundly as Kendrick Lamar. Time and time again, Kendrick has proven his unique ability to craft moments that resonate, redefine, and ultimately shake the very foundation of hip-hop," he said.
Previous Super Bowl halftime performers include Usher, Rihanna, The Weeknd, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Maroon 5, and Lady Gaga.
In 2022, Kendrick took to the halftime stage as a guest artist. He performed alongside Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Anderson.Paak, and 50 Cent.
.@KendrickLamar. Super Bowl LIX. New Orleans. February 2025. #AppleMusicHalftime@AppleMusic @RocNation @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/1XmZWutsWl— NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2024
Kendrick is enjoying one of the most successful periods of his music career. He released several songs in 2024 that were featured on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, including his #1 hit, 'Not Like Us', a diss track directed at fellow rapper Drake.
Read more about their beef here: Drake vs Kendrick Lamar: Rap beef escalates
Some social media users are predicting that Lil Wayne, a New Orleans native, could make a surprise appearance during the halftime show.
Rapper and producer Master P has publicly called on Kendrick to feature Lil Wayne in his show.
"Salute to @kendricklamar for performing at the halftime show at Super Bowl LIX.. well deserved, he’s one of the hottest music artists in the world and has one of the biggest songs right now," he wrote on Instagram.
The 'Make 'Em Say Uhh' rapper adds not including Lil Wayne will be a missed opportunity.
"As Ambassador of Entertainment in the City of New Orleans, I have to agree with the fans that @liltunechi #LilWayne should be a part of this celebration as well. He’s one of the greatest hip-hop artists alive, still relevant and he’s a New Orleans native. Let’s not miss this cultural moment in the South. Life is too short! We have to give our legends their flowers while they are here."
Given the fact that Lil Wayne and Drake are close friends, it seems highly unlikely. Can these rap megastars put their differences aside for one of the biggest music shows of the year?
Only time will tell...
.@kendricklamar. #AppleMusicHalftime. NOLA. 2.9.2025. #SBLIX@applemusic @rocnation @nflonfox pic.twitter.com/Mdx7htWvaO— NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2024
Main image credit: Instagram/NFL (Apple Music)
