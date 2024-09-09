Kendrick Lamar set to headline 2025 NFL Super Bowl halftime show

Roc Nation has revealed that Kendrick Lamar will be the headline performer at the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX halftime show.

The 17x Grammy Award winner will take to the pitch at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, in February 2025.

“Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date. And I’ll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one," Kendrick Lamar said in a statement.



Roc Nation, which billionaire rapper Jay-Z owns, will co-produce the halftime show with Jesse Collins Entertainment and DPS. British director Hamish Hamilton will helm the show.

“Kendrick Lamar is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and performer. His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision. He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally. Kendrick’s work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come," Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, said.



Apple Music praises the "absolutely incomparable" Kendrick. The NFL's head of music, Seth Dudowsky, says the team is thrilled to work with Apple, Roc Nation, and Kendrick.

"Few artists have impacted music and culture as profoundly as Kendrick Lamar. Time and time again, Kendrick has proven his unique ability to craft moments that resonate, redefine, and ultimately shake the very foundation of hip-hop," he said.

Previous Super Bowl halftime performers include Usher, Rihanna, The Weeknd, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Maroon 5, and Lady Gaga.

In 2022, Kendrick took to the halftime stage as a guest artist. He performed alongside Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Anderson.Paak, and 50 Cent.