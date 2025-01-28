Lady Gaga reveals new details about upcoming album
Lady Gaga has revealed the release date and name of her new album.
The 'Poker Face' hitmaker shared new details about her upcoming project on Monday. The album, which was previously nicknamed 'LG7', will be called 'Mayhem'.
It will be released on Friday, March 7. "The album started as me facing my fear of returning to the pop music my earliest fans loved," she said in a press release.
It is about "chaos and transformation" and celebrating "music’s power to unite, provoke, and heal".
Lady Gaga says the album-making process reassembled a shattered mirror.
"Even if you can’t put the pieces back together perfectly, you can create something beautiful and whole in its own new way.”
'Mayhem' will feature 14 tracks, including her Grammy-nominated song, 'Die With a Smile', with Bruno Mars.
This month, the song jumped to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart earning Gaga her sixth #1 single. She celebrated the achievement on Instagram.
"Thank you to all of the monsters and hooligans for helping make 'Die With A Smile' #1 on the Billboard Hot 100! We love you and are so grateful. Having multiple songs of mine hit #1 across three decades feels surreal, and I am overwhelmed by the love and support you have shown me from the beginning. I have so much more in store for you and can’t wait to share it."
Lady Gaga also plans to debut a new single and music video at this year's Grammy Awards.
South African comedian Trevor Noah will host the ceremony for a fifth consecutive year on Sunday, February 2. Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Doechii and Jelly Roll are some performing artists.
Lady Gaga's fans are counting down the days to her album's release.
"OMGGGGGGGGGGG YASSS MOTHER FINALLY AFTER 5 YEARS!!!!😭😭😭 #MAYHEM 🖤🔥," one commented.
"LETS CAUSE MAYHEMMMMM," another fan added.
In October last year, Lady Gaga released the album's lead single, 'Disease'. The song helped her face her inner demons.
"I think a lot about the relationship I have with my own inner demons. It’s never been easy for me to face how I get seduced by chaos and turmoil. It makes me feel claustrophobic," she said shortly after the song's release.
"Disease is about facing that fear, facing myself and my inner darkness, and realizing that sometimes I can’t win or escape the parts of myself that scare me. That I can try and run from them but they are still part of me and I can run and run but eventually I’ll meet that part of myself again, even if only for a moment."
I think a lot about the relationship I have with my own inner demons. It’s never been easy for me to face how I get seduced by chaos and turmoil. It makes me feel claustrophobic.— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) October 30, 2024
Disease is about facing that fear, facing myself and my inner darkness, and realizing that sometimes… pic.twitter.com/dPAUr0KDZ9
Main image credit: Instagram/@ladygaga
